Ever since Kourtney Kardashian began her relationship with now-husband Travis Barker, the Blink 182 drummer’s hard-edged aesthetic has been slowly merging with her own. Pre-Barker, the Lemme founder had a more classically glam style, not unlike her famous sisters. But in recent years, vintage rock tees and leather jackets have been infiltrating her wardrobe where colorful coordinated sets and sparkly mini dresses used to be. And her beauty has also been evolving since becoming a bonafide rock star wife. So when it came to her holiday manicure, something traditional just wouldn’t do. This Christmas, Kardashian paired deep burgundy nails with her Mrs. Claus ensemble during a cozy photo op with her hoodie-clad husband, and it was just the right mix of her old and new styles combined.

In a series of pics posted to Kardashian’s Instagram on Christmas Day, the couple cuddled up with Starbucks cups and exchanged iconic rock-and-roll records. But even more noteworthy than the vinyl selections, was the Poosh founder’s moody black cherry mani. This particular shade is one celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross and Margot Robbie can’t stop wearing — especially in winter. The nearly black hue looks especially chic on short nails, which have been having a resurgence since last year. And even Kardashian’s formerly long nail-loving sisters have jumped on the bandwagon.

Want to try them yourself this season? Thankfully, Kardashian’s nail artist Kim Truong shared the exact products she used to achieve the goth-glam holiday look. Truong started the mani by painting the mom of four’s short, square-shaped nails with Mia Secret Gelux Gel Nail Polish in “Uva”, a rich wine-colored hue (“Uva” is the Italian word for grape, so it’s very fitting). Then, she finished with the same brand’s Luxury Base & Top Coat to seal it in with extra shine.

While the The Kardashians star does love a good goth manicure moment (see: her matte black engagement nails), her mani history shows that she’s down to try out a variety of colorful trends, from crystal-studded lavender to bright red heart-shaped French tips. That said, for a rock-infused Christmas with Barker, her black cherry shade was just the right amount of edge while still feeling festive.