Out of all her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian could be considered the most stylistically minimalist. Save for a few splashes of neon here and there, her outfits and makeup never stray too far from neutral colors — even her lifestyle brand has a quiet and polished palette. But a lack of saturation should by no means induce yawns, and Kourtney Kardashian's black French manicure is the star's most recent case in point of how even the simplest styles can result in the biggest statement.

"Another French manicure?" you might be thinking. How can there possibly be a hundredth iteration after the tidal wave of celebrities who have redone the classic this year? Usually this can seem stale or like a long string of copy cats, but each seems to be fresher than the next when it comes to this style, especially with Kardashian's version.

This new style has a name, and according to the caption of celebrity nail artist Kim Truong: It's a micro French, which she created with the shades J18 and Jet Black from The Gel Bottle Inc. Only pros can get access to the exact products she stuck with, but no need to change your career path since the same color is also available in a regular nail lacquer.

Truong painted on onyx-colored, barely there lines stretching across each of Kardashian's nails, creating just about the chicest style in existence. It takes the heaviness out of all-black nails, but keeps the sophistication that comes with the color front and center. Truong's selection of an opaque nude base coat also gave the entire manicure a more "finished" look, versus if she were to have simply painted on a clear coat and left it at that.

Need a set of nails this elevated in your life? Tape off an ultra thin line across each of your fingers, then select a black polish from below to achieve the same look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.