It’s undeniable — love changes people, in ways both big and small. Slowly absorbing the traits, habits, and tastes of the person you spend most of your time with is only natural, and it’s not surprising that many couples start to look alike after a while. In Kourtney Kardashian’s case, her whirlwind courtship with now-husband Travis Barker resulted in a full-on aesthetic overhaul, infusing more than a little punk-inspired sensibility into her outfit and beauty choices. But if you thought the old Kardashian was gone for good, her latest look turns it all around. Kourtney Kardashian’s glitter French manicure is opulent, over-the-top, and beyond stunning — no goth-glam vibes here, just glam-glam. And just in time for the season’s nonstop festivities, too.

The lavish, crystal-embellished manicure was unveiled as part of Kardashian’s look for mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. Everyone from her supernova children to A-listers on the invite list are expected to dress to the nines — hair, makeup, and nails included. Along with a snow-white gown, rosy blush, and a retro-esque, wet-look bob, Kourtney Kardashian’s nails were embellished with glittery silver French tip designs, accented by big crystal bows on her ring fingers. Created by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong, it’s her most extreme manicure in years.

For the most part, Kardashian keeps her nail looks relatively simple, and often infuses them with moody-chic elements like black lacquer, dark-colored French tips, or studs and dots. For her wedding, she went for blood-red micro French tips, with her other more colorful looks often strictly reserved for her in-house photoshoots for her brands, including Poosh. Almost always, though, the manicures are courtesy of Truong — she even works with the other Kardashian-Jenners often, making her creative handiwork a family affair.

For Kourtney Kardashian’s icy crystal nails, Truong revealed on Instagram that she used a combination of shimmery shades from The Gel Bottle, with the bow charm toppers by California-based nail supply brand City Nails. By using the crystals sparingly, they stand out all the more. Strategic restraint for maximum aesthetic impact? That’s classic Kourtney Kardashian — she never left, really.