Pop culture enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn that Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey are the latest BFF trio in town. Ever since Harvey invited the two models to her birthday party back in January, the stars have become quite chummy with one another; now they do everything from pilates to dinner dates together. Most recently, on June 13, the pals were spotted at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. And while they all looked amazing for the Tuesday night outing, Jenner’s cocoa-colored outfit stood out for a very specific reason: her brown shirt from Paloma Wool, worn sans bra, was completely sheer.

As you may already know from the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, see-through tops, and dresses, will be in the spotlight this entire season. They’re not an ideal choice for most office environments, of course, but the delicateness of a mesh shirt or gauzy dress opens up so many outfit possibilities as it balances out heavier fabric. For instance: Jenner’s lightweight top was airy enough to keep her thick leather skirt from feeling cumbersome, whereas a knit would weigh things down in balmy June weather. (It’s a cute date-night combination this editor will definitely be trying!) And while she bared it all underneath, it would be easy to do a more conservative version of the look by layering in a bralette or sporty crop top.

As you can likely tell, this wardrobe choice is quintessentially Jenner, as she loves to wear chocolate hues and free the nip on occasion. One might recall her doing so in a Khaite dress at New York Fashion Week in September 2022, or in 2018, when she ditched her bra at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. The 818 Tequila founder never shies away from a risqué fashion moment and she pulls it off 100% of the time.

As for Jenner’s friends at the dinner, Bieber wore a gray micro skirt set with an oversized leather jacket while Harvey selected a cutout, strapless LBD from Shani Shemer. Clearly, the whole crew got the sultry GNO fashion memo. If you’re ready for your own evening out — and are feeling adventurous — scoop up similar sheer tops ahead.