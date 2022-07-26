As a bonafide homebody, I’ve always loved the rain. It enables me to hunker down indoors with a fully charged Kindle and let go of any pretense of being a ‘real’ person who goes outside and ‘does’ things. At the first sign of a light sprinkle, I’m the one who proposes to the group chat we reschedule our plans to a dryer day (“Yes, I know we won’t melt but guys, look at the size of those droplets!”). In truth, I don’t even own waterproof gear, as I could never find raincoats cute enough to give up my weather-dependent hermit lifestyle. And put simply, I believed stylish rainwear just didn’t exist — the practical shell parkas and obnoxiously vibrant slickers from my childhood left a long-lasting, negative impression.

Now, however, I humbly admit I stand corrected: Chic and compliment-worthy raincoats absolutely exist — I just wasn’t looking hard enough.

On a recent stormy afternoon where I was feeling especially curious, I decided to peruse the water-resistant outerwear available on today’s market. I clicked over to my go-to online retailers and, almost instantly, let go of my long-held aversions. I discovered elegant nylon ponchos, sleek trenches made of rubberized cotton, and half-zip anoraks in the year’s leading shades. In particular, Emilio Pucci’s rain cape done in the Italian designer’s signature hypnotic technicolor swirls was an exceptional standout for me. Not only are the ‘60s-inspired prints trending, but the eccentric design perfectly coincides with my maximalist taste.

To make up for my unjust credence, I’ve gathered the best raincoats I encountered on my recent discovery, all of which prove 2022’s offerings are successful in both keeping you dry and well dressed.

Trench Raincoats

Anoraks

Ponchos & Capes

Transparent Toppers