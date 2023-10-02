Celebrity couples confirm their rumored romance in all sorts of ways. Some, for instance, post lovey-dovey photos on Instagram (think Zendaya and Tom Holland). Meanwhile, other lovebirds hit up star-studded concerts with plenty of PDA-heavy moments — yes, we’re talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's internet-breaking outing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in early September. And in Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s case, they just hard-launched their relationship with a fashion campaign. Yes, ICYMI, the duo fronted Gucci’s Valigeria ad, finally putting months of budding romance speculation to rest.

The photos, shot by Anthony Seklaoui in an airport, feature the pair toting luggage from the Italian fashion house’s new Savoy collection designed by its newly appointed creative director Sabato De Sarno. The campaign for Gucci’s latest assortment, which includes duffle bags, suitcases, cosmetic cases, and more on-the-go essentials, drew inspiration from the “Jet Set” style of the ‘90s, according to the official press release.

In one image, Jenner and Bad Bunny were snapped getting off an escalator in casual yet elevated looks; the model rocked a plaid trench coat, monogram miniskirt, and chunky loafers, while the singer sported a crewneck sweatshirt and jeans. Then, in another shot, a solo Jenner seemingly waited to board her flight, wearing black trousers and a coordinating sweater layered over a white button-down shirt. On the accessories front, the 818 Tequila founder opted for white sneakers and a logo-adorned belt courtesy of the Italian label. Finally, a vibrant neon green duffle and tote bag added a splash of color to her stealth wealth-inspired look.

Jenner donned the same neutral outfit in a promotional video posted to Gucci’s Instagram, which captured the couple rushing through the airport to seemingly avoid missing their flight (relatable). In the clip, Bad Bunny matched his partner in an all-black look, which he teamed with two monogram duffles from the house’s latest drop.

If your current go-to luggage is in dire need of a replacement, you’re in luck: The Gucci Savoy collection is available to shop online and in stores. Below, snag Jenner and Bad Bunny’s exact bags.