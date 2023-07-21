If you’re searching for the next great designer bag to purchase, use TZR’s Carried Away series as your shopping guide. Here, we’re highlighting the newest releases from the top luxury labels and why they deserve a spot in your closet.

One could compare the fashion week runways to a well-crafted movie scene: The clothing is the star of the show (think Margot Robbie in Barbie), whereas the accessories play equally compelling supporting roles (hello, Dua Lipa and Issa Rae). But on the catwalks this past season, it seems the tables have turned: many of the new Fall/Winter 2023 designer handbags felt more like the main event. Really, it was impossible not to get swept away by the captivating croc-embossed purses at Victoria Beckham and Lanvin, or fall for the fuzzy textured options on display at Burberry and Givenchy. And there’s no denying that Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton’s industry-lauded collections would not have felt so special without the addition of in-your-face red carryalls.

With so many spectacular bags debuting this season, however, it can be tough settling on one specific style. Here’s a good place to start: Select a look that works best with your lifestyle. Maybe for you, that means a fits-everything roomy piece, such as Dior’s Toujours Bag and Loewe’s Puzzle Fold Tote. Or perhaps you may be partial to a crossbody design suited for a night out on town — a void that Alexander McQueen’s The Seal Bag, which can comfortably store all your going-out essentials (think: wallet, keys, and a snazzy red lipstick), is well-suited to fill.

A few other key styles to consider? You’ll find them below, where TZR has gathered the crème de la crème of Fall/Winter 2023 designer bags to shop for right now. We’ll add in more products as they drop, so bookmark this post and check back often.

Dior

Courtesy Of Dior

This season creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is introducing the Dior Toujour Bag, a sophisticated new silhouette featuring adjustable leather handles and gold charms. The style, which was first unveiled at the Spring/Summer 2023 show, is available in three shapes and colors, as seen above.

Loewe

Courtesy Of Loewe

Helmed by industry darling (and Challengers costume designer) Jonathan Anderson, Loewe is the hottest brand right now — and just one look at its new Puzzle Fold Tote will remind you why its leading the sartorial pack. The latest addition to the mega-popular Puzzle family, this version drew pays homage to the geometry of the silhouette’s inaugural 2014 style, as well as its archival Origami bag. The updated silhouette appears quite simple, but packs a lot of design details: it’s lined in suede, can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody, and folds flat.

Alexander McQueen

Crafted from soft quilted leather, Alexander McQueen’s The Seal Bag is undeniably elegant. The silver chain straps and metal closure add just the right amount of shine to the accessory. Minimalists will gravitate towards the ivory and black options, while maximalists won’t be able to turn down the bright green colorway.