The loafer is a classic shoe you can purchase anytime and not worry about it falling out of fashion. Designer labels and retailers continue to keep this footwear in stock and even offer up new versions of the silhouette season after season. See: Prada’s chunky take on the shoe, dubbed the Monolith, or the adidas x Gucci creation that features adidas’ signature three stripes, for example. This week, it was Reformation’s turn to crank it up a notch in inventive designs as the label released three new colors of its best-selling chunky loafer: Agathea. The label dropped them in a metallic colorway plus two, two-tone hues: black/white and nutmeg/white.

The new options join existing shades such as cranberry patent, serenda (a pink-beige color), and white. For those unfamiliar with the Agathea, the moc-stitched loafer is made from a natural recycled rubber compound, which was specifically chosen for its low fossil fuel derived content. They retail for $268 — a price point you can easily stomach if you consider how many different ways there are to style the shoe.

If you need some dressing inspiration on this front though, look to how celebrities have worn it in the past. Back in February 2022, Malia Obama wore her chunky Agathea loafers with jeans and layering pieces while attending a Euphoria press event. Then in September of that same year, Katie Holmes rocked her shoes with denim, a blazer, and a basic white tee. For a more playful take, you can recreate Gigi Hadid’s outfit from November 2022, where she paired her leopard print footwear with Barbie-pink socks.

Gigi Hadid

MEGA/GC Images

Katie Holmes

Reformation/Michael Simon

Malia Obama

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

No matter how you choose to style your favorite Ref loafer, the photo evidence above proves that there is no wrong way to wear them. In addition, since the brand debuted new colors just in time for those who plan to refresh their wardrobes in the new year, this is also a sure sign that loafers are here to stay in 2023.

Ahead, shop the label’s latest footwear drop, plus a few celebrity-approved options like Hadid’s leopard print pair. After you wear your Agatheas to death, don’t forget that you can recycle them via the RefRecycling program for an eco-friendly approach in discarding fashion.