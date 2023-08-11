You’ve likely passed by a celebrity-backed Smartwater ad or two while on your way to catch the train or driving by in the car. Typically, the outfits in these photos are casual and laid-back: think Jennifer Aniston in pajamas, Pete Davidson in a sweat set and slides, or Gal Gadot in a blazer and jeans. However, for Zendaya’s Smartwater campaign, which dropped this week, the style direction took a very high-fashion turn. The actor brought all the red carpet flair that we know and love her for.

In the imagery, the actor wore five different outfits from emerging designers around the world. The “Keep It Smart” commercial opens up with Zendaya in Di Petsa’s viral “wet” dress. (This look also felt very reminiscent of her beige Balmai number from the Dune Venice premiere in 2021.) On the brand’s Instagram Story, you saw even more of Zendaya’s style. The Euphoria star wore a spiky blue crop top and skirt set from Chet Lo, channeled The Little Mermaid’s Ariel in a lavender Conner Ives hoodie gown, and rocked a blue Nensi Dojaka mini dress with a geometric neckline. Other celebs who love this sultry brand and have worn it on red carpets include Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber. Last, but certainly not least, Zendaya donned a periwinkle halter-neck vest from London-based designer Aaron Esh — probably the most casual of her five looks. With every clothing change, of course, Zendaya “accessorized” with Smartwater’s iconic blue and white bottle.

For those who recall, this new campaign from the Smartwater ambassador is also very different from her first one in 2022. Back then, she wore just one summery white dress in the photo shoot. We love how she went all out this time around though, and suffice to say: Smartwater ads will never be the same ever again. If you’re feeling inspired by the actor’s outfits, shop similar pieces ahead to work into your own wardrobes. Then perhaps buy a water or two to support your girl Zendaya? We know we will.