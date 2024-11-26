There are a few classic makeup styles that always seem to circle back around this time of year. Staples like glittery eyes and vampy lips always feel so festive for the holiday season, and of course browns and rusty red tones give that cozy feeling that screams sweater weather. But what if you want to try something new for a change? Keke Palmer just might have found the out-of-the-box solution you’ve been seeking. While stopping by CBS Mornings to chat about her new memoir, Master of Me, the author and actor was sporting a hot pink lipstick that’s so unexpected for winter — but brought a brightness that’s more than welcome in this darker, cooler climate.

Palmer’s been making the rounds to promote her latest endeavor — in which she shares revealing details about her life as a child star, navigating single motherhood, her self-love journey, and so much more — and all of her appearances along the way have been highlighted with her always on-point glam. The Bosses star and executive producer loves switching it up when it comes to her look. One day she’s donning the of-the-moment flippy bob, the next long straight hair with wispy bangs.

And she’s just as experimental with her makeup. In the past, Palmer has proven she’s unafraid of vivid colors for her eyes, cheeks, and lips, having created wow-worthy moments with bright blue and fuchsia hues on her lids in the past. While that’s not to say that she doesn’t love a good neutral glam every now and again, her most recent bright lipstick shade fits right into her penchant for bold beauty choices.

Although the Nope star filmed her daytime talk show appearance with Gayle King last week, she shared her complete look from the occasion to her Instagram on Nov. 26th with a special shoutout to her trusted makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, who she called her “main chick.” Palmer paired the hibiscus-inspired hue with a nostalgic (and totally on-trend) hairstyle, the ‘90s updo, for a glam that’s holiday ready without the usual clichés.

Want to stand apart from all the standard makeup looks at your upcoming holiday parties? Skip the holly berry red and think hot pink for a hue that’s just as merry and bright.