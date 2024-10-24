All summer long Hailey Bieber was in her cherry blossom era — from her nail art to her maternity looks and beyond. But now that fall is in full swing, she’s loosened her grip on pink and is embracing a more seasonal color. The new mom has cozying up to brown shades all season long, whether they’re on her manicure or part of her outfit. So it only makes sense that when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Oct. 23 for Rhode’s Barrier Butter preview dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, she resurrected one of her autumnal makeup favorites: Glossy brown lips.

The beauty entrepreneur, who is notorious for making beauty looks go viral (glazed donut nails, anyone?), first shared her love of the ‘90s-inspired lip back in 2022. At the time, her go-to fall combo included Scott Barnes lip pencil in Naomi and Rhode’s original Peptide Lip Treatment, which has a clear glossy finish. The internet went wild looking for the brown lip pencil — which is no longer available — but nevertheless copied the “brownie glazed lips” using dupes. While Bieber’s take on the look inspired a number of fall looks that year, it’s important to note that the aesthetic has been a mainstay for Black and Latinx women for decades.

However, since that time Bieber’s beauty brand has expanded exponentially, and her updated version of the glossy, cocoa-colored lip likely had a little help with one of Rhode’s newer launches.

LAGOSSIPTV/BLUE LOVE IMAGES/BACKGRID

If you follow Bieber on social media, you’ve probably noticed that she’s been clutching Rhode’s soon-to-launch lip balm phone case in Espresso non-stop (case in point, her October photo dump). While the cases work interchangeably with all the brand’s Peptide Lip Tints, the rich brown Espresso shade has been the most frequently locked in. And when you compare it with the color on Rhode’s site, it looks to be a perfect match to the warm, coffee-spiked hue she was sporting at the star-studded dinner on Wednesday night. (Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Claudia Schiffer were just a few on the guest list.)

While you might have to wait to get your hands on the matching phone case, Rhode’s Espresso Peptide Lip Tint is currently in stock. Combine it with a toasty liner and you’ve got the perfect autumnal lip look.