Once upon a time, conventionally-held wisdom dictated that you found one hairstyle thought to “flatter” you most, and you stuck to it for decades as your signature look. Nowadays, the world knows better — variety is the spice of life, and it certainly applies to beauty choices. No one understands (or has more fun with) that experimental streak more than Keke Palmer, who seems to introduce an incredible new look every other day. Her latest couldn’t be fresher, too. Palmer’s flipped bob is silky, shiny, and so springtime-fresh, a breezy take on the quintessential ‘90s and ‘00s style that is still so influential today.

Palmer took to her wildly popular Instagram account to show off the side-parted bob, seemingly the result of a cut and silk press for extreme shine and a satiny feel. She posted a video of herself singing along to one of her new, as-yet-unreleased songs, and her fans camped out in the comments can’t seem to decided what’s better: the upbeat track or the bob. Palmer’s hair is very much a classic, with the ends just barely grazing her shoulders. Those gentle flips make it look even shorter and adds to the hair’s bouncy movement that makes bobs so fun in the first place.

As per usual, Palmer is right on the money in terms of trends. Bob haircuts of all types have been absolutely everywhere since the start of the year, taking over red carpets — the 2024 SAG Awards most recently — on the runway at assorted Fashion Weeks, and among the most well-regarded street style stars. Palmer perfectly demonstrates the allure of the timeless cut, too. Short hair is incredibly fresh and freeing, and notably chic. They can be curled into an Old Hollywood moment, flipped-out like Palmer’s cut for some ‘00s fun, curved under in a “mushroom bob,” or waved for a just-back-from-the-beach sultry factor.

This is far from Palmer’s first bob, too. She wore a slightly longer version of the look back in May 2023 — that one pumped up with tons of enviable volume — and, before that, in March 2022. A return to the shoulder-skimming cut seems to be her annual springtime move, and it’s one worth copying yourself as the weather warms up.