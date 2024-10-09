The massive in-theater blockbuster is more or less back, but you know what could still use a serious overhaul? The entire rom-com genre. There simply aren’t enough big-budget, wide-release movie about, say, a beautiful yet quirky cupcake designer who falls in love with her bakery’s sugar delivery driver — just for example. But you know who could easily help revive the romantic comedy? Keke Palmer. Not only is she a charming and versatile actor with more than enough pluck for that type of role, but Palmer’s new wispy bangs are straight out a feel-good classic from the 1990s. Really, movie studios should just go ahead and offer the multitalented star a five-picture deal — she’d put bodies in seats like no other, equally admired for her charisma and unreal sense of personal beauty style.

Palmer first teased the wispy, soft-cut fringe back in the final days of September, but began posting more and more photos of the look as fall continued to ramp up. It seems like a key component of her seasonal style, paired with plaid-patterned outfits, preppy headbands, and smoky eyeshadow. Plenty of people consider this time of year to be ideal for experimenting with bangs because of the not-extreme temperatures. It’s cool enough to avoided dreaded face sweat, but still warm enough to not require a hat or hood.

The real appeal of Palmer’s fringe is its density. They’re blunt cut, yes, but not heavy, with plenty of brushed-out gaps to show forehead. For those still mulling over trying the look out at home, this style of bangs is pretty low-effort. They feel like less extreme of a change over a more traditional set, and can easily be blended into the rest of hair after just a few weeks of growth.

Then, of course, there’s the vintage factor. Wispy bangs have made a serious comeback over the past few years, and it’s partially driven by nostalgia for a handful of hit ‘90s movies. Search up the term “Practical Magic bangs” on TikTok and you’ll see hundreds of videos (and tens of thousands of bookmarks) dedicated to Nicole Kidman’s long, face-framing haircut in the movie. The same goes for Halle Berry in Boomerang, Vanessa Williams in Soul Food, and Meg Ryan in pretty much anything — all leading ladies with a distinctive set if wispy bangs.

With her new haircut, the time is ripe for a Palmer-lead rom-com renaissance.