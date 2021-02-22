Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected This Iconic Carrie Bradshaw Fashion Hack

It appears, like countless other fans of Carrie Bradshaw's style, Sarah Jessica Parker herself has continued to draw inspiration from her Sex and the City counterpart's style for real life. Over the weekend, while visiting her shoe store in New York City, Parker wore socks with heels, an unexpected yet playful combination. As seen in a handful of episodes and in the first Sex and the City movie, Parker's alter ego often wore socks — gray knee-highs, a red and black argyle set, you name it — with a pair of heels from her seemingly limitless footwear collection. The actor has taken this fashion hack off-set, integrating the pairing into her everyday looks, on more than a few occasions.

For her latest sock-and-heel moment, Parker styled the combination with a multi-colored flared floral dress layered over a tie-dye button-down shirt. Peeking out from underneath the hemline of her dress were a pair of pink monogrammed Gucci socks tucked into red SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Lady pumps. The purposefully mismatched outfit drew parallels to the experimental styling choices costume designer Patricia Field would've bestowed on Bradshaw. Fans know, however, that Parker is no stranger to setting, and nailing, trends of her own. She continually adds her own twists to of-the-moment pieces, whether that be a floral, floor-length puffer or a floral maxi dress for her own take on cottagecore.

Parker Wearing Socks & Heels At Her NYC Store

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Bradshaw Wearing Socks & Heels In Sex and the City

Warner Bros. Pictures

Parker's playful footwear choice could have very well been a method acting choice, too, for And Just Like That... — the Sex and the City reboot. The actor is currently in the middle of filming the revival, which will make its way to HBO Max by late 2021. For fashion practicality though, the sock and heel pairing doubles as a winter-approved look. By layering a pair of bold socks with pumps, it gives your heels a second wind during a season where they might typically gather dust in the closet. Opt for a patterned designer pair like Parker's or choose a subtle sheer set to experiment with, below.

