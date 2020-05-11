The endless appeal of the Birkenstock cannot be overstated. Sitting someplace worlds apart from tall heels and on-duty footwear, the easy, unfussy shoe has become a must-have for fashion people near and far. So, it's no surprise that Birks have made a place for themselves in 2020, amidst the longest stretch of downtime that glitterati have had in ages. If you're asking yourself how to wear them this year, look no further than Keira Knightley's latest summer Birkenstocks look, which is providing a lesson on the subject.

On May 8, Knightley and her family stepped out in their neighborhood to celebrate VE Day, a UK tradition commemorating the end of World War II. For the occasion, she wore her faithful beige Birks, a bohemian knee-length dress, and a pair of double-bridged, wire-rimmed Ray-Bans. While Birkenstock's easy aesthetic has led to creative collaborations with high-fashion labels like Valentino and Proenza Schouler, the classics can be just as fashionable.

Ulla Johnson, the name behind Knightley's dress, is known for popularizing a new kind of boho-chic for the New York style set. Her easy, elevated designs have been memorably worn by Katie Holmes, Olivia Palermo, and countless other fashion girls. So, it's fitting that Knightley would wear the two together, both bringing their own sense of casual elegance into the look.

The frock first made a colorful appearance in the brand's Resort collection back in 2017. Today, the dress is entirely sold out, aside from a surely-fleeting listing on Poshmark — but there are tons of similar boho dresses to help you get the look, from the original brand and beyond.

If you enjoy the V-neck silhouette, you'll love Ulla Johnson's Marigold Printed Tie-front minidress, which trades out bright reds and baby blues for terracotta and navy shades. To keep with the cherry hue, try Free People's embroidered maxi dress, which features a waist-cinching drawstring.

For the entire look, sunglasses and all, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.