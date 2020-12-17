Lately, it seems like everyone's thinking about blanket coats a little bit more than usual. Why? The outerwear piece is capable of solving near-every dressing problem that you might have in 2020. Looking to keep warm and bundled up while dining out in the cold? Blanket coat. Hoping to cozy up on the couch in something other than a lounge set? Same solution. Nobody's alone in this — as evinced by Katie Holmes' blanket coat, the star is also finding multiple uses for the staple piece, and her latest comes in the form of a chic birthday week errand outfit.

When seen out on Dec. 16, it looks like the Dawson's Creek alum was picking up an early birthday gift for herself — a new guitar, which was wrapped in a khaki case and strapped to her back. While it's hard to imagine that Holmes might have yet another talent left to tap into, on top of acting and best-dressing, fans are relishing the dream of her somehow being a master songstress, too. Nevertheless, the instrument added an artsy, Parisian-chic feel to the whole ensemble, in which the blanket coat was the star player.

With a mid-weight felted wool and a charcoal gray hue, the timeless piece is primed for fans of great basics. Though easy to imagine layered under a puffer, or over a "shacket" (shirt-jacket), Holmes wore it stag with a pair of light-wash stovepipe jeans and low-heeled black booties. True to form, she brought her two sensible accoutrements — a CDC-recommended face mask and a reusable canvas tote bag, both of which go with her on all her shopping trips.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the coat's current designer is unknown, there's a whole host of similar styles just like Holmes', a favorite being Acne Studios' belted coat. This one's a current frontrunner for the real thing, after the brand came forward as the designer of her iconic baggy jeans from earlier this week. There's also a few versions from Express and COS, both of which are on sale right now.

To shop similar pieces, and grab a pair of jeans and boots like Holmes', continue below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

