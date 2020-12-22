When it comes down to it, Katie Holmes' shopping habits are not totally unlike the rest of ours. She has favorite brands that she's loyal to and go-to pieces that she rotates season after season — she just happens to be a few steps ahead of everyone on what will be cool next. Four years ago, when Holmes started repeat-wearing pieces from Brooklyn-based designer Ulla Johnson, she helped catapult the then-up-and-comer's boisterous dresses into the spotlight. Ulla Johnson has been a mainstay in Katie Holmes' closet ever since, garnering a laundry list of chic looks that style-watchers have celebrated.

In order to properly audit her loyalty to the bohemian fashion brand, it's worth starting with recent history. On Dec. 21, the Dawson's Creek alum wore the label's maroon-hued Frances coat while out running errands in New York City. Of course, this is not the only time she's styled the outerwear piece — Holmes is a capsule-wardrobe loyalist, after all. Setting it apart from past versions of the look, she wore it with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans and Sorel's Lennox hiker boots this time around, both of which brought a cool, outdoorsy feel to the day in the urban jungle. (Last time, it was UGG boots, which offered a more playful, yet cozy vibe.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the brand choice is no surprise, outerwear is a less-frequent player in her collection of Ulla Johnson pieces. She tends to gravitate towards the label's acid wash carrot jeans, puff-sleeved blouses, and flou frocks with abundant ruffles. Plus, being that the wool coat is a few years old, it's sadly no longer in stock — but several other Ulla Johnson pieces Holmes is wearing are still up for grabs. For a full review, read on.

Katie Holmes' Favorite Ulla Johnson Pieces: Denim Bottoms

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

These two styles both tick a box with Holmes' love of baggy jeans, all while featuring hallmark Ulla Johnson design codes. For the Rhodes pant, these surface through darts and a built-in belt; for the Brodie, a roomy carrot cut and acid-washed look.

Katie Holmes' Favorite Ulla Johnson Pieces: Balloon-Sleeved Blouses

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A known signature of the fashion brand, puff-sleeved blouses are one of Holmes' favorite styles they carry — especially when embroidered with beads and floral motifs. She also favored this heather gray jumper, which is a notable upgrade for everyone who's tired of crewneck sweatshirts in 2020.

Katie Holmes' Favorite Ulla Johnson Pieces: Printed Dresses

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

As far as her personal style, dark floral dresses in ethereal fabrics are the most maximalist Holmes will get — and she'll almost only wear Ulla Johnson's iterations of the peak spring trend. Though the two above have disappeared off e-shelves, both the Odelia and Rosalind dresses offer solid alternates to Holmes' picks.