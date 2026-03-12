(Celebrity)
Kate Hudson's Best Award Season Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
From 1998 ’til today.
Kate Hudson may have been born into the spotlight with famous mom Goldie Hawn, but you don’t end up with a successful 30-year career by sheer luck. From her breakout role in 2000’s Almost Famous, to her latest Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of real-life entertainer Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, Hudson has proven time and again that she’s one of our generation’s most talented and hard-working actors. She’s also proven her style prowess throughout her celebrity tenure, with a long history of killer red carpet looks under her belt.
Her very first public appearances as a child were spent alongside her siblings and parents (she was also raised by Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell) until she officially landed on the scene as a teenager in the late ‘90s. Hudson’s first major red carpet was at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1998 where she wore a minimal black two-piece skirt set with her Gucci logo bra peeking out from underneath. This was the first of many times that she would wear a look from an Italian luxury label, later establishing herself as a Versace regular.
And even though her style would eventually evolve, Hudson never lost her joyous spark — always seen smiling and laughing on the red carpet — that made her the romcom darling of the early aughts. In fact, it was her role as Andie Anderson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days opposite Matthew McConaughey that catapulted her into a whole new level of stardom, with her ionic Carolina Herrera backless gown permanently cementing itself into the cultural zeitgeist. Since then, the Knives Out actor has been a mainstay at countless high-profile events, from international fashion weeks to the annual Met Gala.
Keep scrolling to see her red carpet evolution from 1998 until today.
MTV Video Music Awards, 1998
In Gucci.
MTV Movie Awards, 1999
In a two-piece lace detail set.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2000
In a two-piece asymmetric set with a beaded trim.
The Golden Globes, 2001
In Vera Wang.
SAG Awards, 2001
In Donna Karan.
The Golden Globes, 2002
In Versace.
The Golden Globes, 2003
In Valentino.
The Academy Awards, 2003
In Versace.
Le Divorce Premiere, 2003
In a white strapless gown.
Raising Helen Premiere, 2004
In Versace.
The Skeleton Key UK Premiere, 2005
In Roberto Cavalli.
The Skeleton Key LA Premiere, 2005
In Versace.
You, Me & Dupree Premiere, 2006
In Diane von Furstenberg.
Christian Dior Paris Fashion Week, 2007
In Dior.
Orange British Academy Film Awards, 2008
In Dior.
Nine Premiere, 2009
In Versace.
The Golden Globes, 2010
In Marchesa.
Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2010
In Pucci.
The Met Gala, 2011
In Stella McCartney.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2012
In vintage Versace.
Venice Film Festival, 2012
In Versace.
The Golden Globes, 2013
In Alexander McQueen.
LACMA Art & Film Gala, 2013
In Gucci.
The Academy Awards, 2014
In custom Versace.
Wish I Was Here Premiere, 2014
In Michael Kors.
Versace Paris Fashion Week, 2015
In Versace.
The Met Gala, 2015
In custom Michael Kors.
The Golden Globes, 2016
In custom Michael Kors.
The Golden Globes, 2018
In Valentino couture.
The Met Gala, 2021
In Michael Kors and Lorraine Schwartz.
Toronto International Film Festival, 2022
In Carolina Herrera.
The Academy Awards, 2023
In custom Rodarte.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023
In Tamara Ralph couture.
Critics Choice Awards, 2023
In Oscar de la Renta and Bvlgari.
GLAAD Media Awards, 2024
In Georges Hobeika.
Toronto International Film Festival, 2024
In custom Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co.
The Golden Globe Awards, 2025
In Carolina Herrera and Bvlgari.
Running Point Premiere, 2025
In custom Roberto Cavalli.
The Academy Museum Gala, 2025
In Stella McCartney and Chopard.
Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards, 2026
In Georges Chakra.
The Critics Choice Awards, 2026
In Stella McCartney.
The Golden Globes, 2026
In custom Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry.
The Costume Designers Guild Awards, 2026
In Valentino and Bvlgari.
BAFTA Film Awards, 2026
In custom Prada and Chaumet jewelry.
The Actor Awards, 2026
In custom Valentino and Emily P. Wheeler.