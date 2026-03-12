Kate Hudson may have been born into the spotlight with famous mom Goldie Hawn, but you don’t end up with a successful 30-year career by sheer luck. From her breakout role in 2000’s Almost Famous, to her latest Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of real-life entertainer Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, Hudson has proven time and again that she’s one of our generation’s most talented and hard-working actors. She’s also proven her style prowess throughout her celebrity tenure, with a long history of killer red carpet looks under her belt.

Her very first public appearances as a child were spent alongside her siblings and parents (she was also raised by Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell) until she officially landed on the scene as a teenager in the late ‘90s. Hudson’s first major red carpet was at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1998 where she wore a minimal black two-piece skirt set with her Gucci logo bra peeking out from underneath. This was the first of many times that she would wear a look from an Italian luxury label, later establishing herself as a Versace regular.

And even though her style would eventually evolve, Hudson never lost her joyous spark — always seen smiling and laughing on the red carpet — that made her the romcom darling of the early aughts. In fact, it was her role as Andie Anderson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days opposite Matthew McConaughey that catapulted her into a whole new level of stardom, with her ionic Carolina Herrera backless gown permanently cementing itself into the cultural zeitgeist. Since then, the Knives Out actor has been a mainstay at countless high-profile events, from international fashion weeks to the annual Met Gala.

John Clifford/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Keep scrolling to see her red carpet evolution from 1998 until today.

MTV Video Music Awards, 1998

Jim Smeal/Getty Images

In Gucci.

MTV Movie Awards, 1999

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In a two-piece lace detail set.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2000

J. Vespa/Getty Images

In a two-piece asymmetric set with a beaded trim.

The Golden Globes, 2001

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In Vera Wang.

SAG Awards, 2001

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In Donna Karan.

The Golden Globes, 2002

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Golden Globes, 2003

Bill Davila/Getty Images

In Valentino.

The Academy Awards, 2003

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Versace.

Le Divorce Premiere, 2003

KMazur/Getty Images

In a white strapless gown.

Raising Helen Premiere, 2004

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Skeleton Key UK Premiere, 2005

MJ Kim/Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli.

The Skeleton Key LA Premiere, 2005

J. Merritt/Getty Images

In Versace.

You, Me & Dupree Premiere, 2006

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

In Diane von Furstenberg.

Christian Dior Paris Fashion Week, 2007

Toni Anne Barson Archive/Getty Images

In Dior.

Orange British Academy Film Awards, 2008

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

In Dior.

Nine Premiere, 2009

Jon Furniss/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Golden Globes, 2010

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

In Marchesa.

Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2010

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Pucci.

The Met Gala, 2011

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2012

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In vintage Versace.

Venice Film Festival, 2012

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Golden Globes, 2013

George Pimentel/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

LACMA Art & Film Gala, 2013

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In Gucci.

The Academy Awards, 2014

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In custom Versace.

Wish I Was Here Premiere, 2014

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Versace Paris Fashion Week, 2015

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Met Gala, 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In custom Michael Kors.

The Golden Globes, 2016

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In custom Michael Kors.

The Golden Globes, 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In Valentino couture.

The Met Gala, 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Michael Kors and Lorraine Schwartz.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2022

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

The Academy Awards, 2023

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Rodarte.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph couture.

Critics Choice Awards, 2023

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta and Bvlgari.

GLAAD Media Awards, 2024

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2024

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

In custom Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co.

The Golden Globe Awards, 2025

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Bvlgari.

Running Point Premiere, 2025

River Callaway/Getty Images

In custom Roberto Cavalli.

The Academy Museum Gala, 2025

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney and Chopard.

Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards, 2026

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In Georges Chakra.

The Critics Choice Awards, 2026

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

The Golden Globes, 2026

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry.

The Costume Designers Guild Awards, 2026

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In Valentino and Bvlgari.

BAFTA Film Awards, 2026

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

In custom Prada and Chaumet jewelry.

The Actor Awards, 2026

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Valentino and Emily P. Wheeler.