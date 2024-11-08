Over the past three holiday seasons, SKIMS has developed quite an iconic tradition. Each year, the Kim Kardashian-led loungewear label casts a new famous family for its annual holiday campaign. In 2021, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and their two kids started the festive habit. The next year, they were followed by Snoop Dogg, his wife Shante Broadus, and their three children. Then, in 2023, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family of four took over. And now, the torch has been passed to the 2024 holiday campaign stars: Goldie Hawn, her children Kate and Oliver Hudson, and their extended families. On November 7, the Christmas card-worthy imagery dropped online, alongside a new collection of cozy pajamas.

Inside a woodsy mansion in (presumably) L.A., the entire Hawn/Hudson family — sans Hawn’s long-time partner Kurt Russell — gathered around a lavish dinner table. In one of the first shots, they all styled the Flannel Long Sleeve Set in a timeless dark green shade. Like other best-selling SKIMS duos, the two-piece PJs featured a button-down long-sleeve top and relaxed straight-leg pants. For the next close-up, renowned photographer, Harmony Korine captured Hawn with two of her grandchildren. The trio were all smiles in the next long-sleeve matching set topped in a baby pink gingerbread man print. “For me, the holidays are all about family time, so getting to shoot this campaign and soak up these magical moments with my kids and grandkids is just the best," Hawn shared in an official press release.

(+) Courtesy of SKIMS (+) Courtesy of SKIMS INFO 1/2

Showcasing what the holidays look like at the Hawn/Hudson household, the women of the family changed into another festive ‘fit: the Plush Pointelle Long-Sleeve Henley and matching pants. Each piece was adorned with a classic holiday print complete with snowflakes and reindeer galore. “It was so much fun to match with my kids, and I know these pieces will make our holiday moments even more cozy,” said Kate Hudson in a statement. “SKIMS' holiday campaigns are always so memorable, and to be featured as a family this year is such an honor.” Her brother, Oliver, shared Kate’s excitement saying, “SKIMS made it so easy to get the whole family in matching outfits this year.”

For the fourth and final set-up, the crew sported one last flannel sleep set. The limited-edition “cranberry plaid” shade gave major ‘90s holiday vibes thanks to the oversized fit and the fuzzy fleece. Kate gave her retro PJs a fashion-forward flair with leopard print slippers.

(+) Courtesy of SKIMS (+) Courtesy of SKIMS INFO 1/2

If you, like the Hawn/Hudsons, coordinate sleepwear with your relatives each holiday season, stock up on SKIMS sets for the entire family via the curated edit below.