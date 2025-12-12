Fresh off a newly announced Golden Globe nomination, Kate Hudson has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Song Sung Blue, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. On Dec. 11, the cast gathered in New York City for the film’s premiere at Lincoln Square, where Hudson’s dramatic gown-and-cape moment felt like a stylish preview of what could be a long, fashion-filled awards season ahead.

Hudson stars opposite Hugh Jackman in the film, which is inspired by the 2008 documentary of the same name. She plays a down-on-her-luck singer who helps form a Neil Diamond tribute band. It’s a role that feels fitting for the actor, who has also been carving out a music career. After releasing her debut album, Glorious, last year, Hudson has embraced her singer-songwriter era with enthusiasm. With a potentially career-defining moment on the horizon, her red carpet style has followed suit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For the premiere, Hudson wore a floor-length olive green Valentino gown with a bold plunging neckline. A brighter green silk panel swept behind her, highlighting her silhouette as it trailed across the carpet. But the real drama came from the layer on top: a pink cape reminiscent of one seen on the Valentino Spring/Summer 2026 runway by Alessandro Michele. While Hudson’s version arrived in a different shade, both designs featured a black, rounded collar that anchored the look. She finished the ensemble with slicked-back hair and statement earrings by Mindi Mond.

Hudson celebrated the night alongside her co-star Jackman and her mother, Goldie Hawn, who joined her for the premiere.

(+) Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2