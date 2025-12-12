It’s been a busy few months for Kate Hudson. The Song Sung Blue star has been traveling the world in support of the film, for which she just received a Golden Globe nomination, and has been serving major looks while doing so. (That aura mani she wore to the Berlin premiere? Ten out of ten.) Hudson continued her style winning streak at a Dec. 10 taping for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she wore a feathery ‘70s-inspired hairstyle that was giving major Goldie Hawn vibes.

The shoulder-grazing lob, styled by Jacob Rozenberg, featured long, center-parted curtain bangs that provided perfect face framing — and made Hudson look like the spitting image of Hawn, who just celebrated her 80th birthday. For makeup, artist Romy Soleimani gave Hudson a radiant, glowy base; the overall peachy-nude palette matched her Fendi ensemble.

(+) @katehudson (+) @katehudson (+) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Later that same day, Hawn joined Hudson on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Song Sung Blue. While Hudson opted for a slicked-back style for the event, the resemblance was still uncanny. (If not quite as strong as the twinning hair moment.)

Though Hudson’s name has practically been synonymous with flowing blonde hair over the years — usually wild and beachy, sometimes pin-straight, but almost always long — recently, she’s been experimenting more with shorter lengths. For November’s Governor Awards, the actress wore soft, short waves inspired by The Great Gatsby; later that month, she donned a sleek and straight center-parted lob.