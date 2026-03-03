After making the rounds in three cities, you might expect the fashion crowd to lose steam by the time Paris Fashion Week arrives. Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the contrary, attendees kick it into high gear for the final round of festivities. In fact, the street style at PFW Fall/Winter 2026 is delivering some of the strongest looks of the entire month.

The schedule in Paris this season is stacked, with a whopping 67 ready-to-wear shows and 31 presentations on the docket. Many are anticipating Antonin Tron’s debut at Balmain and sophomore collections from Jonathan Anderson (Dior), Pierpaolo Piccioli (Balenciaga), and Matthieu Blazy (Chanel), to name just a few. Needless to say, the energy has carried over to the sidewalks, where attendees have wasted no time bringing their fashion A-game. On day one alone, standout looks included a full camo ensemble seen on one street style star, to model Flora Coquerel in a romantic, spring-ready floral gown. And with Dior slated for day two, the momentum is only building.

Without further ado, take in the best street style look from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026. Don’t forget: This post will be updated through March 10, when the shows officially conclude.

Day 1

Sporty on top, ladylike on the bottom.

When in doubt, let a statement jacket do all the heavy lifting.

Behold: Coquerel’s stunning floral frock.

Camo and Chanel ballet flats? Turns out the combo is incredibly chic.

Funnel-neck jackets continue to gain traction with the street style set.

Nothing amps up an outfit quite like a faux fur jacket.