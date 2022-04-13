Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate Saint Laurent muse. Not only did she don several major looks during the Batman press tour, but she also launched her own collection of lipsticks with YSL Beauty, the luxury house’s makeup and beauty division. (She has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2017.) And now, the actor added another YSL advertising campaign to her fashion portfolio. In a video shared via social media, Kravitz wore a black suit, plus a pair of classic stiletto heels to complete the business-casual look, while shooting an ad.

In addition to the aforementioned tailored co-ords, the actor wore a black bra top underneath the blazer and left all of the buttons undone. It’s safe to assume that the entire outfit was sourced from Saint Laurent, as this shoot promotes the fashion mogul’s beauty arm. Aesthetics-wise, Kravitz’s campaign ensemble tapped into the sultry dressing trend — the fashion set’s current favorite energy for 2022 — while channeling a smart, professional vibe at the same time.

The star has a long-standing relationship with Saint Laurent’s Creative Director, Anthony Vaccarello, which resulted in numerous and ongoing partnerships with the brand. Just earlier this week, she shared a series of advertorial snaps on her Instagram account to promote its newly released ICARE tote. Kravitz also famously wore a risqué, barely-there chainmail gown to the 2021 Met Gala, which was custom-made for her by Saint Laurent.

To recreate the actor’s exact look, shop the luxe business-casual fare from Saint Laurent, ahead. Complete the outfit with a black bra top, though there is no need to splurge here, as the $32 option from SKIMS is an excellent dupe for the actor’s piece. If this outfit feels like it is too much for the office, or your next Zoom call, simply save the power ensemble for a night out with your partner or friends.

