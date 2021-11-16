Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are mother-daughter goals in every sense of the phrase. In the rare case you need convincing, take last night's star-studded InStyle awards, for example, which was held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. The pair attended the event together and looked like sisters (if not twins) in sequin gowns, nearly identical wavy hairstyles, and similar makeup looks.

The glamorous duo made an entrance by filming one of the event’s famous elevator videos, which was shared to Instagram. The elevator doors open up, Gerber and Crawford are wearing white robes over their gowns. The Fair Game star briefly fluffs up her daughter's hair before they their robes to the floor, sashay out of the elevator, and bump shoulders before going their separate ways.

The brand so-aptly captioned the video: “#CindyCrawford and #KaiaGerber reminding us mother knows best.” (Crawford does have her own hair line, after all).

Naturally, the internet can't get enough of the adorable mother-daughter moment — nor how similar they looked (On purpose? It sure seems like it). "Just like seeing double" one social media user wrote on Instagram, while another said, "past self meet future self.”

Experience the epic moment for yourself below.

Besides literal genetics, we have Gerber and Crawford's glam squad to thank for how similar they looked at the event. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was the expert behind their tousled, wavy manes. The pro tells TZR that his goal in styling them was to enhance their natural beauty.

Gerber put her fresh chop on display for the occasion: a slightly edgy shag style and long, brow-grazing bangs, and like Gerber, Crawford rocked waves, sans bags, though.

As for makeup, both Gerber and mom appear to have opted for soft glam. Dior celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser was responsible for their makeup, but has yet to share any BTS content. From the look of photos from the evening, it looks like they might be wearing the same glossy shade of neutral lipstick.

The one major difference in their makeup is that Gerber is wearing dark grey eyeshadow, while Crawford appears to have opted for a peachy hue. Besides that, their complexions look alike: mostly natural, and warmed up with blush.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So, what do you think? Should Gerber and Crawford take home an award for this glam? We sure think so.