Kaia Gerber Recreated This ’90s Cindy Crawford Look & It’s Spot On

Like mother, like daughter: Sometimes, parents and their children are practically indistinguishable. Such is most definitely the case for Kaia Gerber, who recreated Cindy Crawford’s ELLE cover from the ‘90s to a T. In her recent photoshoot for the magazine, she donned the exact sweater and jeans outfit that Crawford wore for her 1994 ELLE cover moment, while also striking a nearly-identical pose. The throwback reference once again confirmed the uncanny resemblance between the two and served as a reminder of how beautiful and special a mother-daughter bond can be.

On Dec. 10, Crawford shared side-by-side snaps on her Instagram. The first image came from Gerber’s latest photoshoot for ELLE (she is the cover star for the magazine’s December 2021/January 2022 issue.) The second one was from Crawford’s cover shoot for ELLE’s September 1994 issue. In both snaps, the mother and daughter were photographed while wearing a cropped version of Polo Ralph Lauren’s American flag sweater, teamed with a pair of low to mid-rise jeans. The result? A quintessentially American look, which couldn’t be more fitting for the American runway dynasty. In the post, Crawford acknowledged the striking similarity between her daughter and herself: “Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then ❤️ #FBF.”

Coincidentally, this is not the first time Gerber tapped into one of her mother’s iconic supermodel moments. In September 2019, for her burlesque-themed 18th birthday party, she wore an outfit that looked nearly identical to Crawford’s look from 1992 VMAs: a bondage-style leather corset from Versace and a leather miniskirt. Both her outfit and hairdo looked nearly identical to Crawford’s, once again proving that the mother-daughter duo's playful ability to pull off the same style decades apart.

(+) Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images (+) @kaiagerber INFO 1/2

If you, too, want to recreate the Crawford-Gerber cover moment, shop the American flag sweaters from Ralph Lauren, ahead. Then, pair them with your favorite pair of blue jeans, preferably low to mid-rise, to complete the look.

