Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Just Wore Her Mom’s Dress From The ‘90s To Prom

Some kids can’t help but resemble their parents, from the way they dress to how they act. In Hollywood especially, it’s not a surprise when most children choose to follow in their famous parents’ footsteps, whether it be a modeling career or appearing in films. For instance, take supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, who is also a budding fashion model. The duo are two peas in a pod and in a recent fashion plot twist, for her prom dress look, Leni wore her mom’s vintage dress from 1998. In essence, Leni’s outfit served as a visual representation of the familiar saying “like mother, like daughter.”

On May 16, Leni posted a series of snaps to her Instagram account. In the aforementioned images, she wore a black, strapless dress. Although the frock looked like it was made especially for her, it did, in fact, belong to her mom. (Heidi first wore the LBD to an event for HBO’s Comic Relief VIII in 1998.) The caption underneath Leni’s picture revealed that she wore the knee-length number to her high school prom as it read: “Prom night in mama’s dress.”

Similarly to other supermodel daughters like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Lila Grace Moss, Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps. She made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue, when she was only 16 years old. Since then, Leni has graced the covers of numerous magazines around the world like ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar and, recently, became an official ambassador for Dior Beauty in Germany.

Leni In Her Mom’s ‘90s Dress

Heidi In The Dress Back In 1998

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Vintage hand-me-down fashion moments aren’t a novelty in Hollywood and pop up on the red carpet every now and then. In October 2021, for instance, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore her mom’s 2014 Oscars dress to the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles. Though Heidi’s strapless LBD is a unique vintage piece, worry not as you, too, can recreate the minimalist ‘90s look with similar dresses on the market. Shop several strapless styles, ahead, to wear to your next special event.

