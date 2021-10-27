The 3-Second Styling Hack You Need To Try This Winter

There are several types of dressers for fall 2021. You have the person who’s embracing re-emergence fashion with vigor (Bring on the colors! Prints! Textures!), the one who isn’t ready to let go of their WFH sweats, and the individual who falls somewhere in the middle. The latter is likely where most lie on the styling spectrum — you want to be comfortable, but you also want to dress up when the occasion calls for it. This season, it’s easier than ever to merge cozy with dressy via the biggest fall 2021 fashion trends like shearling jackets, knit dresses, faux fur, and Fair Isle sweaters.

All the aforementioned functional staples not only envelop you in that much-desired warmth when the temps drop, but they also come in the season’s biggest colors and prints. Take Altuzarra’s blush pink off-the-shoulder knit ensemble or Victor Glemaud’s striped set. (The second easily works as WFH attire and a going-out look, especially when styled with Mary Janes.) Meanwhile, a classic Fair Isle sweater from the likes of Paco Rabanne, which conjures up images of hot toddies and ski chalets, is instantly enhanced with a pair of Loewe Pleated Buckle Booties.

If sweaters and boots don’t signal party attire to you, however, have no fear. Fringe, plaid, stripes, and graphic prints are also trending for the season — any of which you can work into a celebratory ensemble. One only needs to check out Givenchy’s semi-sheer, braided gown, Alexandre Vauthier’s fringe mini dress, or Thebe Magugu’s artful masterpiece (all pictured below) to know maximalism and extravagance are alive and well. And, lest you forget winter’s on the horizon, functional outerwear from Coach (that spotlights a trendy detail like shearling) will save the day.

To sum it up, this season’s biggest fall fashion trends are aspirational yet wearable and ready for the taking. If you’re not sure where to start, let TZR’s fall fashion shoot guide you. Shop the exact looks, below, for easy replication, whether you’re commuting to the office or getting ready for festive holiday parties.

Cozy Knit Dresses & Sets

If you have your eyes set on wearing holiday attire that feels dressy and cozy, take a look at all the available knit sets and dresses available this season. Altuzarra’s off-the-shoulder blush pieces feel flirty but weather-appropriate, or you can embrace your winter whites early via Salvatore Ferragamo’s mohair midi dress. If you’re teetering between sneakers (comfy!) or heels (cute, but not so comfy), meet in the middle with a heeled boot from Coperni.

On Sabah (left): Salvatore Ferragamo dress, Samuel François earrings, Coperni boots. On Laura (right): Altuzarra dress and hat, Chelsea Paris shoes

Artful Prints

(+) Louis Vuitton clothing and boots (+) Thebe Magugu clothing, Coperni boots (+) INFO 1/3

The easiest way to go full speed ahead on the maximalist fashion train is to fill your closet with abstract prints and designs that make a statement. To keep your ensemble from feeling too busy, style your outfit with a pair of neutral-toned shoes.

Plaid

On Sabah (left): Dior clothing and earrings. On Laura (right): Wales Bonner vest, Sacai skirt.

This pattern feels totally fresh when worked into a bustier top and matching trousers. Since fall weather lends itself to layers, a crisp, sleeveless button-down shirt adds that extra dose of intrigue to this plaid Dior outfit.

Fringe

(+) Givenchy dress, Swarovski earrings, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes (+) Alexandre Vauthier dress INFO 1/2

This stringy detail is trending all over Instagram and is in line with fashion’s love for all things Western-inspired. Go for an all-or-nothing approach — instead of having subtle fringe details on the sleeves of a jacket or on a bag, opt for a full-fringed shimmery dress. Metallic accessories are key to turning this look into a party-ready outfit.

Shearling Outerwear

(+) Coach jacket, Sacai sweater, Ulla Johnson skirt, Celine by Hedi Slimane boots (+) INFO 1/2

Whether you want just a furry trim or to wholeheartedly embrace the shearling look, this material will undoubtedly keep you warm for the rest of the season. Coach’s brown-beige outerwear lends itself to be paired with a variety of pieces, like a cream-colored cable knit sweater from Sacai and a yam-colored skirt from Ulla Johnson.

Fair Isle Sweaters

On Laura (left): Paco Rabanne sweater, Levi’s jeans. On Sabah (right): MM6 Maison Margiela sweater, 6397 sweater (tied around neck).

Cue the winter cabin and hot cocoa vibes. What makes Fair Isle sweaters cool this season is how you choose to style them. Jeans are an obvious choice while a bootie with a unique detail like this pleated design from Loewe is less predictable and, therefore, more fun. For a certified fashion-girl style hack, knot another sweater over your Fair Isle knit (and make sure it’s in the same color category to keep things concise).

Stripes

(+) On Sabah (left): Theophilio dress, Swarovski earrings, Dior boots. On Laura (right): Victor Glemaud clothing, Swarovski earrings, By Far shoes. (+) INFO 1/2

For fall 2021, stripes not only come in horizontal and vertical lines, but also in a slanted pattern, which draws the eyes straight to your ensemble. Look for this design in a sleeveless tank or in an asymmetrical dress, which could be your next dynamic in-office look. If you’re still working from home, a coordinating knit top and shorts striped set will speak to your desire for comfort and style.

Faux Fur

Like a good trenchcoat or puffer jacket, a faux fur outerwear option has become a classic wardrobe staple in every fashion girl’s closet. This season, look for larger-than-life statement styles like Sportmax’s fuzzy red-brown option or Prada’s Oversized Raincoat with unexpected yellow faux fur lining. What you wear underneath matters less — let the coat speak for itself.

On Sabah (left): Prada clothing and boots. On Laura (right): Sportmax coat, skirt, and boots; Meryll Rogge bra and corset.

Top Image Credits: On Laura (left): Altuzarra dress and hat, Chelsea Paris shoes. On Sabah (right): Salvatore Ferragamo dress, Samuel François earrings, Coperni boots.

Models: Laura Azevedo & Sabah Koj

Photographer: Lelanie Foster

Stylist: Rebecca Dennett

Hair: Junya Nakashima

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Manicure: Aja Walton

Art Director: Shanelle Infante

Bookings: Ariel Bielsky

VP Fashion: Tiffany Reid