Kaia Gerber’s Red Carpet Dress Resembles A Style Her Mom Wore In The '90s

The adage “like mother, like daughter” has taken on a new context within fashion. The daughters of prominent supermodels (think Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Iman, etc.) not only inherited amazing gene pools from their parents, but they also, sometimes, take after their moms in terms of style. Lila Grace Moss recently put her own spin on her mother’s memorable slip dress outfit, and now Kaia Gerber, too, is paying homage to her mom’s fashion file. While attending The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala with Jacob Elordi, Gerber wore a dress that was heavily reminiscent of a particular ensemble Crawford wore on a red carpet back in 1994.

On Sept. 25, Gerber and Elordi, her boyfriend, made their red carpet debut —er, green carpet debut, as the event swapped the industry’s crimson standard for emerald flooring — after over a year of dating. And adorably enough, Gerber and Elordi chose a coordinating fashion moment for the evening — not in the look or style of the garments worn, but in the designer behind their upscale garb.

Gerber shimmered in a sparkling champagne slip dress by Hedi Slimane for Celine, while Elordi wore a sleek black tuxedo by the French designer from the luxury fashion house. The young supermodel continued her ensemble’s shimmering look (which, as it happens, is an eye-catching trend that’s come to define 2021’s red carpets) via her accessories.

Gerber relied on Tiffany & Co. for her jewelry, as stars are one to do when they seek an opulent and glittery diamond statement. She donned a modest diamond necklace and a pair of stud earrings that resembled four-petaled flowers — both from the jewelry brand’s Victoria collection. Gerber also wore Tiffany’s diamond-banded Embrace ring and the Soleste ring, which featured a green tourmaline stone that flawlessly coordinated with the jewel toned-hue of the gala’s carpet.

(+) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (+) VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Now, onto Crawford’s red carpet moment from decades ago that Gerber serendipitously recreated. At the 1994 MTV VMAs, Crawford wore a strappy, crystal-embellished gown in a golden hue. While Gerber’s gown was a slightly lighter color than Crawford’s ‘90s-era dress, the similarities — like the sleeveless silhouette, hip-hugging design, and sparkling impact — were too important to ignore. Gerber has, over the years, credited her mom for being one of the biggest role models in her life, so it’s safe to say Gerber also draws styling inspo from her.

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Regardless if you have a red carpet appearance on the docket or not, a shimmering gold dress like Gerber’s and Crawford’s is always a sound style decision to make. Find a few gowns that tap into their shared look, below. Wear any of them to an upcoming formal occasion when you wish to tap into the high-fashion prowess of a supermodel.

