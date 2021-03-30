Gigi Hadid's Multi-Seasonal Bootie Goes With Every Single Outfit You Own

Vagabond Shoemakers is a well-documented fave among celebs and has a cult-following from the likes of Katie Holmes, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Emma Roberts. Amongst the crew of admirers, however, there’s one fashionista who consistently debuts new Vagabond-centric looks that nourish her growing boot collection: Gigi Hadid. The supermodel has worn boots from the Sweden-based footwear brand when attending shows at Milan Fashion week, at her own birthday party, and, most recently, when enjoying a warm-ish day in New York City. On March 29, Hadid wore a pair of black Vagabond booties — dubbed the Gabi boot — and they just so happen to be the fourth addition to her growing shoe collection from the brand. Plus, Hadid’s Gabi style is currently 40 percent off on vagabond.com, meaning you can replicate her exact outfit in a few clicks.

Hadid, during a recent stroll with baby Khai, was a masterclass example of casual luxury. The star styled her Vagabond Gabi boots with a slate gray knit co-ord two-piece — a nod to the matching set trend, which TZR predicts to take the season by storm. As for accessories, Hadid wore a golden chain necklace with an evil eye pendant from Joolz by Martha Calvo and a face mask from LAPCOS. Her face mask also featured a gray hue that matched her lightweight knitwear set, making her the latest of COVID-safe, fashion-forward celebs who match their face masks to their outfits.

Gotham/GC Images

In contrast to recent street style looks from Hadid, her latest daytime ensemble did not feature a jacket, which, temperatures be damned, to fashion fans marked the official notice to retire overcoats for the year. Hadid’s springtime look also helped to portray the black Vagabond bootie in a new, warmer light. Typically perceived as a cold weather staple, Hadid showcased just how seasonally versatile the booties can be when pairing them with her lightweight co-ord two-piece. Through adept and strategic styling, Hadid’s warm-weather-approved ensemble proposes that black booties might be the multi-seasonal footwear staple you’ve forgotten about.

If your interest in dark booties for spring is piqued, take a styling cue from Hadid and wear yours with a lightweight, comfy-casual coordinating set. If you would rather stick to a reliable footwear formula, opt for a pre-approved spring shoe like Vagabond’s Juno platform sandal or ruby red Maddie ballet flat. Shop Hadid’s exact pair of booties below, as well as an assortment of other warm-weather footwear options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.