Will 2025 be the year of bold beauty trends? Early evidence says yes. Although last weekend’s Golden Globes mostly saw the usual awards show staples — like ballerina buns, soft waves, and neutral eyes and lips — there were a few notable examples that point to the fact that we’re going to see more risks on the red carpet. Emma Stone’s Mia Farrow-inspired pixie as well as the bouffant ponytails worn by Nicole Kidman and Margaret Qualley proved that it pays to take big swings. And now it looks like that theory may also apply to your brows. Just a day prior to the Globes, Joey King attended the W Magazine Best Performances Party at LA’s iconic Chateau Marmont sporting one of the most polarizing beauty trends of the last three decades, bleached brows, adding her name to the list of celebs who have recently jumped on the bandwagon.

Bleached brows first made their way into mainstream culture when supermodels like Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista as well as pop icon Madonna borrowed the look from club kids in the early ‘90s. They had another surge in popularly during the Y2K era (thanks to edgy-cool celebs like Chloe Sevigny) and then popped back up at Milan and Paris Fashion Week trend in 2022. Over the last few years, A-listers from Kendall Jenner to Julia Fox have relied on the controversial look to create editorial moments — whether on a runway, in a fashion spread, or just as a way of shaking up their usual beauty routine.

Most recently, bleached brows had a major moment at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, where trendsetters including Alex Consani and Rita Ora showed up with barely distinguishable arches. And now that that King has kicked off the new year showing her support to the buzzworthy beauty look, it seems like more famous faces will soon be following suit.

As for the We Are the Lucky Ones star, celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño paired her bleached brows with bronze-y makeup, tightlined eyes, and nude lips, while David von Cannon styled her recently dyed Malibu blonde hair into beachy waves, and these softer glam touches helped to make the polarizing trend feel a bit more approachable. When the e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial star posted her new look to Instagram on Jan. 5th, her friends in her Hollywood circle were in full support of her edgier appearance. "Rude of you to took this good without eyebrows," wrote Sabrina Carpenter. And Noah Cyrus, Tan France, and Dylan Mulvaney also gave it their stamp of approval. So it seems like whether or not the general public is ready to embrace bleached brows, they’re bound to see a lot more of them in the near future.