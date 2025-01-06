Emma Stone is one of those actors who is often associated with a trademark look. Much like Julia Roberts or Reese Witherspoon, she has actually changed up her hair quite often to play different characters — but that doesn’t stop fans from constantly identifying the Kinds of Kindness star with having a shoulder-length, copper-colored bob (you know, the kind she had in iconic roles like Easy A and La La Land). That’s why it always feel especially shocking when she strays from that tried-and-true hairstyle. Case in point, the pixie cut she debuted at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The actor, who took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award last year for her work in Poor Things, was instantly the talk of the pre-show red carpet when she stepped out with her auburn-hued pixie, which was paired with a red, strapless, custom Louis Vuitton gown and fresh-faced makeup. The surprising hairstyle was the epitome of French girl chic, and referenced cinema icons like Mia Farrow and Jean Segberg.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The new hair may just be a confirmation for fans who have been speculating for months that Stone shaved her head for director Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film, Bugonia, since she had been spotted on set hiding her hair under a beanie and then appeared to be wearing (and shifting) a wig while attending New York Film Festival in early October. So instead of the pixie being a fresh cut, it may simply be a gorgeously grown-own buzz cut.

What is certain is that her fresh copper hue is the work of celebrity-favorite colorist Tracey Cunningham who created the hue with a custom mix of Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Vibrance dyes. As for her effortlessly tousled style, hairstylist Mara Roszak achieved soft hold and texture using her own RŌZ Evergreen Styling Cream along with L'Oréal Professionnel’s AirLight Pro hairdryer.

If she did in fact shave her head for a role, Stone joins the list of actors like Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, and Natalie Portman — all of whom snipped off most (or all) of their hair for the sake of their art. And in terms of the best beauty looks at this year’s Golden Globes, the two-time Oscar winner is part of a small but mighty crew of fellow pixie enthusiasts that includes Quinta Brunson and Leonie Benesch — so she’s certainly in good company. And as Stone heads into the next few months of awards shows, no doubt she’ll be providing plenty of short hair style inspiration we can all look forward to.