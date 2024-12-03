There are some red carpet events that always seem to bring out celebrities’ classically glamorous side, while others encourage bolder fashion and beauty decisions. As you might expect, the Fashion Awards fall firmly into the latter category — and thankfully is year didn’t disappoint. Stylish stars and supermodels turned up to the annual affair at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2 sporting a bevy of beauty trends from wine-stained lips to wet-look hairstyles, but one reigned supreme: Bleached blonde brows.

Of course barely-there brows have been a fashion staple for years now (see Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks) and are always reliable when celebs are looking to create an edgy editorial moment (looking at you, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid). But even though they seem to circle back around every so often, their major impact still has not lost its luster. And judging by the amount of trendsetters who cosigned bleached blonde brows at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, you might start seeing a lot more of them.

The celebratory occasion, which honored fashion icons like Tom Ford and Jonathan Anderson as well as trailblazing newcomers like Alex Consani, proved that bleached brows might actually be more versatile than you previously thought. From Julia Fox’s Victorian doll-like makeup to Rita Ora’s “classic with an edge” head-to-toe look, this bold choice can be worn so many ways for so many different effects — all just as powerful and chic as the next. Ahead, see these and more British Fashion Awards attendees who embraced the bleached blonde brows and how they made the look their own.

Alex Consani

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model “Model of the Year” winner is no stranger to bleaching her brows, but with makeup by Lucy Bridge (including another big beauty trend, the red wine stained lip) and hair by Issac Poleon, her British Fashion Awards look was one of her most iconic yet.

Rita Ora

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Ask & You Shall Receive” was going for a “classic with an edge” look with her oversized menswear suit (from Primark!) and blonde mullet wig by hairstylist Rio Sreedharan. She mixed things up with her bleached brows and equally unexpected metallic bronze lip, courtesy of makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

Julia Fox

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor and Down the Drain author ditched the “normcore” hair and makeup she briefly teased over the summer and went back to her edgy makeup roots with nearly white powdered skin, a blurred red lip, and soft blue eyeshadow that accompanied her bleached brows.

Mona Tougaard

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Danish model made bleached blonde brows seem totally approachable when paired with the rest of her minimal yet glamorous makeup.

Toni Garrn

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

In her post-event Instagram caption, the German supermodel called her British Fashion Awards makeup look — including brows by Wendy Rowe — “poweraliensuperwoman”.