Sports teams are known for their loyal fandoms. Whether you follow football, basketball, or hockey, cheering on your favorite players requires dedication — especially when they’re playing multiple games mid season. Arguably, certain cult-favorite beauty products have equally passionate fans who will sing the praises of their holy grail moisturizer, mascara, or shampoo to whoever will listen. Take e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Power Grip Primer, which sells one tube every 3.5 seconds, for example. Now, the brand is fully leaning into what makes its hero product a fan favorite by putting it front and center in a new campaign called “eyes. lips. face. fandom.”

The multi-platform campaign includes a new commercial starring actors Joey King and Lucien Laviscount, which will make its U.S. broadcast debut during the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and will later air during key moments throughout football season. In the clip, King and Laviscount play a couple who are in another type of playoff — meeting the parents. The bond that keeps them stuck together is of course, the Power Grip Primer. You can watch the commercial in full, below.

“No matter what you are a fan of — fandoms bring people together,” King said in a statement. “This campaign is encouraging everyone to express themselves and their individuality. But it’s also reminding us of the things that help us stick together — like a really great primer from e.l.f. or love for your home team!”

For Laviscount, the campaign is a highlight that doesn’t involve a touchdown. “Being a part of this campaign has been such a treat,” the actor said in a statement. “While I might not have ever expected to appear in a makeup commercial, I think my first being with e.l.f. is the best part. Doing something unexpected and entertaining, especially with a brand that’s known for disrupting norms, has been a highlight of my sports season.”

This new fan-focused campaign isn’t the first time e.l.f. has been a part of game day. The brand arguably had the funniest spots during the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowl, which featured icons like Judge Judy and Jennifer Coolidge, respectively.

As of Thanksgiving, putting your game face day on has a whole new meaning.