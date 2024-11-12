Just as there are certain wardrobe staples that help you set the mood for winter, some beauty looks are just inherently intertwined with sweater weather — like black nails, burgundy lips, and a hair color that’s at least a few notches darker than your natural shade. But what about those times when you need a break from the winter blues? According to Joey King, there’s never a wrong time to channel your inner California girl. Her brand new beachy blonde highlights are a refreshing change for the season and the perfect way to bring back a bit of the summer vibes you’ve been missing.

While stars like Zendaya and Nicola Peltz Beckham have gone to the dark side with their hair color as the temps have dipped, King is reconnecting with her roots (literally). The born and raised Angeleno has dabbled with various versions of blonde in the past — from her ‘90s-inspired “Playboy blonde” at Vogue World 2024 to her strawberry shade from the Women in Film Awards late last month — her latest sun-kissed look is perhaps her most classically Californian one yet. In fact, when celebrity colorist Dimitris Giannetos posted the new hue on Nov. 11th, he referred to the lighter and brighter look as “Malibu blonde”.

What makes King’s winter blonde different from celebs like Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, who are also supporters of summery hair in colder climates, is that Giannetos didn’t go for an all-over color. He kept the actor’s base hue close to the warm bronde she’s been sporting recently but majorly brightened it up with balayage that literally looks kissed by the sun — as if she just got back from a tropical vacation. The effect is basically like a SAD lamp for your hair.

The A Family Affair star’s summer-inspired switch up is a reminder that there are no rules when it comes to color, and that even the most subtle chance can have a surprisingly dramatic impact on your overall mood. So if you’ve been experiencing the winter blues but won’t be heading to the beach anytime soon, lightening up with some natural-looking highlights just might be the cure. Plus, it’s cheaper than a trip to the Bahamas.