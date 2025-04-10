Jennifer Lawrence has been in the spotlight for over a decade, so to no surprise, she’s made numerous connections in Hollywood. Some of her closest friends are Dakota Johnson, Adele, Taylor Swift, and Emma Stone. Stone, for one, is one of Lawrence’s longest besties in the biz. The two were introduced by their mutual friend, Woody Harrelson during J.Law’s Hunger Games era, and ever since, they’ve been attached at the hip. The stars have convened at the Oscars, various A-list affairs, and on the street style scene. Most recently, on April 9, Stone and Lawrence met up in New York, in equally cool co-ords, of course.

Marking their third public appearance together in a decade of friendship, the icons were snapped by the paparazzi in New York’s West Village. Joined by two more friends, the quartet grabbed dinner at the Old Rose in The Jane Hotel. Lawrence and Stone matched each other’s energy in divine OOTNs. The Silver Linings Playbook actor started her look with a vintage embroidered jacket in red and gold. The kimono-style topper featured black lining along the hems, which matched her wide-leg trousers. From there, she continued her recent animal print streak with leopard ballet flats from Alaïa — one of her favorite ateliers both on and off the red carpet. The criss-cross slip-ons were covered in tactile calf hair. On the accessories front, she carried a new vintage find: the Fendi Selleria Doctor Bag, which she’s only worn once prior. Subtle drop earrings and burgundy sunglasses from independent eyewear brand, Garrett Leight completed her enviable ensemble.

Now, a moment for Stone’s sleek set. First, the La La Land star popped on an oversized wool and cashmere sweater, courtesy of The Row — the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label beloved by both Lawrence and Stone. Instead of pants, she styled the knit as a dress alongside semi-sheer black tights. For extra warmth, Stone layered a suede button-up jacket from Soeur overtop. For footwear, she chose chunky Celine loafers. The triomphe chains complemented her slim hoop earrings, also in gold. Similar to her recent red carpet looks, she topped her pixie cut with a black headband. Perhaps inspired by J.Law, Stone opted for square-shaped sunglasses.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

According to Lawrence’s recent outings, she’s prioritizing her friendships this year. So, stay tuned to TZR for details on her next girls’ night out. In the meantime, channel both Stone and Lawrence’s looks by shopping the curated edit below. Extra points if you and your bestie coordinate.