Carrie Bradshaw’s sartorial reach knows no bounds. Ever since Sex and the City debuted in 1998, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character has been a source of style inspo for numerous celebrities, not to mention fashion lovers in general. Over the years, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski (to name a few) have channeled Carrie’s ‘90s and early 2000s designer attire. (Fashion enthusiasts still aren’t over EmRata’s take on her famous newspaper dress.) Most recently, however, on March 10, Keke Palmer pulled off the ultimate homage to Carrie. In her latest Instagram post, Palmer went full Carrie-core in a vintage wrap dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, circa Spring/Summer 1997, which appeared on SATC Season 2.

Continuing her archival streak from the Oscars, the SAG Awards, and more A-list affairs, Palmer and her stylist Zoe Costello got their hands on the aforementioned 27-year-old dress. The dynamic duo sourced the multi-color midi from Timeless Vixen, a celeb-favorite vintage boutique in the heart of Beverly Hills. Palmer’s look featured multiple Carrie-coded accents, starting with a strapless bodice, a bright yellow neckline, red polka-dots, and a small floral section. The center of the dress was burgundy, while the skirt finished with a green checkerboard print. To ensure all eyes were on her vintage piece, the One of Them Days star opted for minimal jewelry — just a metallic gold choker necklace and matching earrings.

According to the 31-year-old’s caption, Palmer wasn’t aware of the callout to Carrie. But she quickly learned about the design’s origins, thanks to some of her 14.4 million followers. “Wait wait wait you’re wearing thee Carrie Bradshaw dress [from] the episode she tells Big I love you,” shared one excited fan. To no surprise, the comment section was right. The JPG moment made its television debut in 1999’s Season 2, Episode Ten titled, “The Caste System.” SATC costume designer Patricia Field dressed Parker in the design for a posh party scene on the Upper East Side. Carrie accessorized with her signature name necklace and a coordinating red choker. The next morning, Carrie woke up in the same JPG look when Big professes his love for her over the phone.

Courtesy of Max

If you’re not an avid SATC viewer, you may recognize Palmer’s ‘fit from the Paris Fashion Week archives. During the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 1996 show, Linda Evangelista strutted down the catwalk in the same strapless dress as Palmer, plus some Western-inspired accessories. Also from Gaultier’s “Cyberbaba” collection, the supermodel donned a leather cowboy hat, matching arm cuffs, a bolo tie secured around her bicep, and a crossbody bag. Then, three years later, the midi popped up on SATC.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

All this to say? Palmer is definitely one to watch on the vintage fashion front. Stay tuned to TZR for details on her next throwback ‘fit. Who knows? Perhaps she’ll take cues from Carrie again. Fans know the character has endless ensembles for Palmer to choose from.