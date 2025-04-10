This winter, leopard print dominated A-listers’ closets — Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and more wore it on dresses, footwear, handbags, outerwear, and even lingerie (hi, Kardashian). But now, zebra is coming for leopard print’s throne. The safari switch-up occurred in early March, thanks to celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Simone Ashley, Emma Roberts, and Elsa Hosk (to name a few). The latest fashion muse to board the striped bandwagon? Former leopard enthusiast, Bieber. In her latest IG story on April 9, the model posed in a barely-there zebra-print bikini, courtesy of celeb-approved swimwear brand, Tropic of C.

Less than 24 hours after she attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, Bieber enjoyed a dip in her La Quinta, California pool. In true it girl form, she grabbed a pre-swim mirror pic, which showcased her first swimwear set of the season. She committed to the monochrome moment with animal print on the top and the bottoms. The “Zebra Driftwood” color was ivory with black stripes. Titled the “C Bralette” and the “C Bottom”, the two-piece is fully lined and made of sustainable matte fabric: a blend of regenerated nylon and elastane. The bralette, for one, features a low square-shaped neckline and skinny elastic straps, which offer a supportive stretch. The ultra-cheeky bottoms are tied with cording straps on each hip. From this angle, it seems the Rhode Skin founder opted out of any accessories. However, since Bieber’s a flip-flop fan, there’s a chance she popped on the rubber versions from The Row she wore in late March.

@haileybieber

To no surprise, Bieber’s exact color-way is sold out — as so many of her favorite ‘fits are. But, lucky for you, a similar version is still available to shop. So, add these zebra-print pieces to your summer rotation — while you still can, that is.