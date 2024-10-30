It’s hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have never starred in a movie together. Given their similar dry-wit humor and coordinating cool-girl style, an on-screen collaboration from the two icons would undoubtedly break box-office records. While Lawrence and Johnson frequently attend the same A-list affairs (especially during award season), the stars have never been publicly photographed together throughout their decade-long careers. Until now, that is. During a low-key stroll in Los Angeles on October 27, Lawrence and Johnson debuted their friendship in off-duty outfits — marking the start of a fashion-forward bond.

Only a week after J.Law confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child, she met up with Johnson in L.A. for a hot girl walk. Before shopping at designer boutique, Maxfield, the new friends were snapped by the paparazzi in their OOTDs — both of which matched their individual signature aesthetics. Lawrence, for one, covered her growing baby bump with a versatile white T-shirt — possibly her favorite Margo Tee from celeb-approved label, LESET. Always on-board for a bold outerwear option, the Hunger Games star layered a bright blue zip-up hoodie overtop. From there, she slipped on black trousers that complemented fall’s hottest sneaker: the Puma Speedcat OGs. In true Lawrence form, her mismatched accessories felt effortlessly sharp, including a Tiffany & Co. red pendant necklace, the black shoulder Gig Bag and Score Sunglasses — both from former Celine creative director, Phoebe Philo, and a camouflage Harris-Walz cap.

On that same note, Johnson also started her laidback look with a basic white tee. She upped the autumnal ante by layering a black V-neck cashmere sweater overtop, alongside a matching wool coat. Then, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor tucked her cashmere into light-wash wide-leg jeans. While she loves a statement sneaker (especially the Adidas x Craig Green kicks), this time, Johnson opted for sleek black loafers from Saint Laurent — one of her go-to shoes for the fall. Just like Lawrence, she accessorized with striking sunglasses (specifically, The Row’s sold-out Kelly shades), micro-mini hoop earrings, and a few chunky rings.

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

Now that Lawrence and Johnson have confirmed their alliance (despite having both dated Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin), it's only a matter of time before they meet up again — in their street style best, of course.