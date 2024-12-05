While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky keep their relationship fairly private, one thing’s certain: They’re each other’s biggest fans. Since the pair’s friendship turned romantic in 2020, they’ve publicly supported one another’s major career moments, most notably, RiRi’s Super Bowl performance and the debut runway show of A$AP’s brand, American Sabotage. And at every A-list affair, they always match their partner’s sartorial energy. Most recently, at the 38th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Rihanna stunned in a custom white Alaïa dress to celebrate A$AP Rocky’s newest trophy.

Minutes before her boyfriend received the Collaboration of the Year Award for his work with Puma, Rihanna posed for photographers inside the Cipriani Wall Street venue in NYC’s Financial District. All eyes were on the Grammy winner thanks to her white floor-length gown from Alaïa — one of her signature ateliers both on and off the red carpet. Designed by creative director, Pieter Mulier, the bodice featured long-sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a popped collar, which peeped RiRi’s diamond and pearl choker from Mikimoto’s collection with Chrome Hearts. From there, the top connected to a ruched skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit that flared out into an elongated train. Then, she continued the one-color theme with custom lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals. Silver drop earrings and statement rings, both from Mikimoto x Chrome Hearts completed her red carpet attire.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Once she finished her step-and-repeat, Rihanna stopped to tell WWD how proud she is of her partner. “He’s been influencing the fashion world culturally for a very long time, and to see him being honored for it, it’s something that I can’t even put into words how proud I am,” Rihanna shared with the publication. “He deserves it, and it’s about time.” What’s more, A$AP Rocky also hinted at a future collaboration between him and his girlfriend. When asked about his future endeavors, the rapper told E! News, “I think you should just wait around and see. You know, we've got something in the works."

So, keep an eye on the celebrity couple for details about their next joint project. Will it be music-related or fashion-forward? Take it from Rocky: Just wait and see.