Jennifer Garner is the queen of wearing relatable fashion. The actor’s off-duty looks are often composed of items you, too, can find in your own closet — think a pair of trusty sneakers or a warmth-preserving fleece jacket for your morning coffee runs. On this never-ending list of beloved functional items is a navy jumpsuit, which Garner wore while picking up her son, Samuel Affleck, from school on Sept. 6. Since Garner lives on the West Coast and, more specifically, was in Santa Monica at the time, this one-and-done look was well suited to her activity and climate.

The actor’s jumpsuit is from Rivet Utility. Her exact style, dubbed the Worker, features short sleeves and a duo of chest pockets. To complete the look, Garner slipped on a pair of light gray Birkenstocks, then accessorized with brown-tinted aviator sunnies and a digital watch on her left wrist. For those who have never heard of Rivet Utility, the label was founded in 2020 by Brentwood mom Daun Dees, who loved jumpsuits for their comfort and versatility. (Before launching her brand, Dees was a school teacher.) Now, a few years later, the Los Angeles-based company is a hit with celebrities and fashion folks alike. Garner’s utilitarian one-piece, for instance, has five-star reviews on the website and comes in an inclusive range of sizes up to XXL or 22 to 24, as do the majority of Rivet Utility pieces.

(+) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (+)

Rivet Utility has racked up an impressive list of loyal VIP fans that includes names like Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, who carries the brand on her lifestyle site GOOP, and Demi Moore. The latter star shared her first Rivet Utility outfit back in December 2020 in addition to another look from the label as recently as last August. In short, Hollywood A-listers love Rivet Utility’s effortless and laid-back staples that often solve your “I don’t know what to wear” fashion dilemma.

You can shop Garner’s exact navy jumpsuit, ahead. If you’re not quite ready to splurge on a $375 one-piece though, no worries. Luckily, Everlane offers a nearly identical option you can still style with your favorite pair of Birkenstocks or sandals.

