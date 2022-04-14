Jennifer Lopez’s Unfussy Look For School Pickup Will Resonate With Moms

Jennifer Lopez knows how to dress for the occasion. When putting together outfits for the red carpet or any other professional engagement, the star clearly doesn’t hold back with the glamour. She loves the glitter, sequins, and prints! For everyday, though, she prefers a more laid-back approach. Case in point: Lopez wore black overalls for a recent school pickup and the best part was that her simple outfit feels put together and is super easy to recreate.

On Wednesday, April 13, the actor and her now-fiancé Ben Affleck stepped out to pick up Lopez’s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, at her school. For the occasion, Lopez donned a pair of black, high-waisted overalls, which she layered over a basic white tee. She carried a cobalt blue Coach bag and dressed up her casual OOTD with a pair of high-heeled platform booties, plus her favorite bronze-tinted aviator shades from Max Mara. To finish, the actor accessorized with a couple of gold bangles on her wrist and, of course, wore a green diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

Affleck also followed the casual dress code and wore a flannel shirt with a burgundy red tee underneath, plus dark-wash skinny jeans and a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.

It looks like the actor has recently developed a penchant for the easy one-and-done piece. Back in March 2022, Lopez was spotted in a pair of white denim overalls by Brunello Cucinelli while in Spain to film her upcoming Netflix feature, The Mother. (She not only stars in the movie, but she also co-produced it with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, her very own production company.) J.Lo then completed her off-duty outfit with a pair of chunky Alexander McQueen sneakers and a croc-effect Hermès Birkin bag.

If you love Lopez’s easy-to-throw-on black overalls, there are plenty of identical options available for you to shop. Recreate the Lopez-approved, school-pickup look with the options, below.

