The 6 Sneakers Jennifer Garner Relies On For Her Casual Weekend Aesthetic

Jennifer Garner always exudes effortless, uncomplicated elegance, whether she's teaching her Instagram followers how to make bagels from scratch or razzing up fans with a 13 Going On 30 reunion selfie featuring Mark Ruffalo. To master this vibe, the actor has chosen several reliable pieces for her capsule wardrobe — relaxed jeans, white tees, breezy sundresses, and what might be her most worn item of them all: sneakers. Garner's sneaker collection is vast and features sporty running shoes, vintage-inspired trainers, and designer low-top kicks. Whichever sneaker Garner chooses to wear when running errands, the pair no doubt will represent her easygoing, laid-back weekend style.

As you'll soon discover below, Garner's outfit formula is typically composed of a relaxed pair of blue jeans, a loose tee, and a pop of athleticism in the form of her footwear. Occasionally, she'll sprinkle in a sandal or a pair of clogs, but Garner's footwear rotation always includes wear-everywhere functional sneakers. Make no mistake, her sneaks do range in aesthetics: there's her luxe pair of tan Brunello Cucinelli tennis shoes that have a casual vintage feel, along with her multiple pairs of running sneakers from low-profile athletic brand Brooks. She may not be your usual image of a hypebeast sneaker enthusiast, but with her versatile and enormous collection as proof, the actor fits this bill. Ahead, find the sneakers Garner swears by the most and shop them too.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Brooks Levitate 4 Road

(+) Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (+) Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images INFO 1/2

Garner proves time after time that you can't go wrong with a pair of black sneakers, especially from Brooks. Their athletic design represents the cornerstone of where fashion meets function and makes them a solid option for any activity. Follow Garner's lead and style them with distressed jeans and a crewneck, or with sleek leggings for a I-just-left-a-pilates-class look.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Veja's SDU Rec Sneakers

(+) BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (+) BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images INFO 1/2

This light blue pair from fair trade brand Veja is one of Garner's favorites and features a seafoam hue and sky blue colorway. Take a cue from the actor and style the vibrant pair with dark wash denim bottoms and a trusty cardigan to complete your easygoing ensemble. Meghan Markle is a fan of the French brand too, although Markle's go-to Veja sneakers are a bit more neutral and feature a black and white color palette.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Celine Triomphe Low Lace-Up

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As evidenced with Garner's other sneakers in her top rotation, she loves a pop of color. This luxe designer pair features a color-blocked green stripe down the side, but is low-key enough to wear when running errands out and about in Los Angeles. To dress up the sneaker, wear with another one of Garner's wardrobe staples: a midi dress.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Brunello Cucinelli Low-Top Tennis Sneakers

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

This rugged-looking tennis shoe is any neutral-lover's dream. Garner styles this no-frills pair with forest green lightweight trousers and the universal essential for all wardrobes: a white tee. Her earth-toned shoes also line up with the 2021 sneaker trend of old-school and retro-inspired styles.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Brooks Levitate 3

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This running sneaker from Brooks touches on the 2021 trend of introducing athletic shoes into your everyday outfits, and this just happens to be one of Garner's faves. Lean into the athleisure vibe of these trainers and pair them with loose joggers like Garner, or elevate your look by opting for a tailored jean or trouser.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Sneakers: Adidas Stan Smith

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

You might already have this vintage staple in your closet, as Stan Smiths have been in style since their debut in the '70s. While the iconic sneaker comes in an array of colors — green, red, and even a floral print — Garner opts for a pop of solid navy blue in her pair. The beauty of this everyday sneaker is its versatility. Wear it with blue skinny jeans like Garner has done or elevate your kicks by pairing it with a sundress or midi skirt.