The 2025 Tony Awards red carpet fashion moments were nothing short of impeccable. Theatre’s biggest night always knocks it out of the park, and this year’s installment was extra glamorous thanks to a guestlist that included host Cynthia Erivo, Sunset Boulevard’s Nicole Scherzinger, and even Amal Clooney, who stepped out to support Hollywood heavyweight George amid his recent Broadway debut.

Sunday’s ceremony at Radio City Hall in New York City acted as a reminder that those treading the boards in the year’s most notable plays and musicals know how to serve a look that generates as many headlines as their performances. The 78th annual awards show honored breakthrough talent and icons alike, with Scherzinger receiving the Best Actress nod for her portrayal of Norma Desmond and Oh! Mary creator Cole Escola becoming the first non-binary actor to receive a Tony for Leading Role in a Play.

The major industry event also meant a red carpet date night appearance for the Clooneys. George, who is currently thrilling audiences in Good Night, and Good Luck, was joined by his ever-stylish other-half Amal on the evening. The human rights lawyer, who famously styles herself, opted for a stunning draped pearl number with cap sleeves and a basque neckline. The scene-stealing Art Deco-leaning gown was the final look in Tamara Ralph’s Spring 2025 couture collection — and yet another example of her penchant for a stunning embellished look.

Read on to see the outfits everyone is still holding space for.

Cynthia Erivo

Getty Images

The prolific actor showed her prowess in a Schiaparelli gown — leaving the Elphaba green at home and nodding to Glinda pink instead. The British talent also once again aced it with her signature nail art. Peep the 3D floral design to match the dress’ ornate embellishment.

Nicole Scherzinger

Getty Images

All eyes were on the frontrunner for the Best Actress category. Beating out stiff competition from her peers, the victorious Scherzinger looked picture perfect for her career milestone in custom Rodarte and Kwiat jewels.

Amal Clooney

Getty Images

Clooney gave us goddess-like glamour in a couture creation from Tamara Ralph. Opting to forgo the train that the same dress graced the runway in, the mom-of-two kept things streamlined with white pumps and a pearlescent clutch.

Sadie Sink

Getty Images

Always immaculately turned out, Sink leaned into ingénue codes in a custom bow-adorned delicate silk dress by Prada. Diamonds by Fred Leighton brought the look to another level too.

Sarah Snook

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Australian actor Snook can now add ‘Tony winner’ to her long list of accomplishments. In recognition of her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray — in which she plays a mind-boggling 26 characters — a Richard Quinn-clad Snook rightfully took home the award for Leading Actress in a Play.

Michelle Williams

Getty Images

Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams may not have received a Tony nomination for her current role in Death Becomes Her, but the triple-threat was the epitome of graceful elegance in an embellished gown by Bibhu Mohapatra.

Sarah Paulson

Getty Images

On hand to present the award to Cole Escola, Sarah Paulson commanded attention on the red carpet in a sculpted and architectural number from the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 Couture runway and glistening Buccellati jewelry.

Cole Escola

Getty Images

The theatre world has been abuzz about Cole Escola since their broadway debut with Oh! Mary. Their talents were recognized last night with a history-making win. Alongside stylist David Moses, they cooked up a custom look with designer Jackson Wiederhoeft for the night. “We were really inspired by Bernadette Peters' look from the 1999 Tony Awards,” Wiederhoeft told the press. “We were all obsessed with the color and the medals on the front, a sense of fake naiveté. We found ourselves inspired by additional themes of faded crypticism, false innocence, fightful-ness...queenly status, and ancient doors.” Nailed it.

Katie Holmes

Getty Images

Overjoyed that her recent show Our Town had received a Tony nomination, Holmes stepped out in emerald and ballet slipper pink Prada, complimented by Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry.

Zoey Deutch

Getty Images

Deutch excels at old school glamour — and her fishtail halterneck gown last night was no exception. The Old Hollywood-esque liquid-like sequin moment came courtesy of Elie Saab.

Audra McDonald

Getty Images

Before she wowed the audience with a performance of Rose’s Turn, Gyspy’s Audra McDonald walked the red carpet in a thoroughly unique look by Christian Siriano. The six-time Tony winner dialed things all the way up in a dress that incorporated sequins, a taffeta train, and a sculptural shoulder detail.

Lea Michele

Getty Images

The Glee star turned Broadway staple upped the ante in Michael Kors Collection, opting for a satin lapeled tuxedo dress with a daring thigh-high slit. The seductive outfit was further elevated with sparkling pieces by Effy Jewelry.

Rosie Perez

Getty Images

No stranger to the Tony’s red carpet, beloved actor Rosie Perez chose a teardrop embellished off-the-shoulder style by Pamela Rolland.

Bee Carrozzini & Anna Wintour

Getty Images

Theatre lovers and passionate arts supporters Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Carrozzini attended the ceremony arm-in-arm, in custom Givenchy Couture and ethereal Dior Fall/Winter 2026, respectively. (Nodding to sustainability on the red carpet, Wintour originally wore the Sarah Burton-designed dress at Le Grand Diner Du Louvre back in March.)

Auliʻi Cravalho

Getty Images

Sorbet shades were the order of the day for Cravalho, who won everyone over as the voice of Moana. The actor was resplendent in a timeless strapless silhouette from Carolina Herrera.

Dylan Mulvaney

Getty Images

Proving that the mermaid silhouette was a theme of the evening, content creator and activist Mulvaney chose a chic and classic silhouette from Christian Siriano.