There’s no better feeling than, after being in high-heeled booties or six-inch pumps you slip them off and slide your feet into cozy slippers. That feeling is glorious. Thus, when you need to take a much needed break from your heels, flats are the way to go. For Hollywood stars, there’s one universally beloved casual footwear in this category that everyone — and yes, everyone — owns. Celebrities love their Birkenstock clogs. The shoes are not only practical, but they’re extremely comfortable to wear and they match everything.

It’s the perfect versatile shoe to have on hand, whether they’re meeting friends for lunch in West Hollywood or grabbing groceries at Erewhon Market (a celeb hot spot in LA). You’ll notice stars style their classic clogs in a variety of ways. Kaia Gerber likes to wear them with sweats as part of her off-duty model attire while Kendall Jenner typically dresses them up with jeans or pieces from The Row. They’ve become the fashion set’s favorite casual but still cool footwear.

Still, if you’re not convinced clogs, in general, are having a moment, just look to the Fall/Winter 2021 runways where designers like Tory Burch and Victor Glemaud put their own creative spin on the silhouette, albeit with a heel. However, if you’re seeking to invest in a pair for the very first time, it’s best to opt for the classic Boston style from Birkenstocks as they will stand the test of time. Ahead, see how different celebrities style their Boston clogs and if you fall in love with their outfit, you can shop similar pieces to recreate their looks.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber’s head-to-toe outfit is ideal for days when you want to appear put together, but with minimal effort. Her model off-duty attire consisted of the staples: a button-down shirt, cozy sweatpants, and sunglasses. Her dark brown Birkenstock clogs added a nice contrast to her pastel outfit and completed the laid-back ensemble.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner wore an outfit most people might relate to while she grabbed a bite with friends. She stepped out in a pair of blue jeans, a crop top, a knit cardigan, and carried a black shoulder bag. Her Boston clogs were the perfect slide-on-and-go shoes for the casual activity.

Dakota Johnson

Some celebrities wear their most flashy outfits for grocery runs while others, like Johnson, prefer a more low-key look. Here, she tucked her T-shirt into her lounge pants for a slightly less frumpy look and slipped into a comfy pair of black clogs. Her exact Birkenstock style is still in stock, below!

Kristen Stewart

For Levi’s fans, you’ll resonate with Stewart’s personal style as a majority of her pieces are from this label. Above, for a movie night with friends, she wore a white T-shirt, a Levi’s denim jacket, and a pair of straight-leg jeans. To add a little warmth to her cool blue outfit, she wore brown Birkenstock clogs.

Ye

Here’s proof Birkenstock clogs resonate with everyone. Even Ye has a pair. You can channel his minimalist office look with a similar blazer and slacks. Don’t forget to pack a pair of slip-on shoes before you leave home in the morning. That way at the end of the day, you can slip into your Birks for the commute back. Your feet will thank you.