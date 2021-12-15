Jennifer Garner Wore This Affordable Fleece Twice In One Week & You Would Too

Jennifer Garner is a minimalist dresser when it comes to fashion, so her signature aesthetic is easily achievable. You only need a few staple pieces to channel her look such as leggings, sneakers, and sunglasses. Add on a versatile layering piece that’s made for LA weather — think cardigans, vests, or zip-up hoodies — and you’ve nailed the star’s everyday, off-duty ensembles. Lately, when it comes to wearing a transitional outerwear for the season, Garner’s loving her fleece jacket from The North Face. She has worn it twice already in December — and you would, too, if you had the cozy piece. (It’s still available to shop, FYI.)

On Dec. 10, Garner wore the beige fleece with a black shirt, leggings, striped athletic socks, and her classic go-to Brooks sneakers. Five days later, she created a new look with the jacket by switching out the leggings for jeans and adding on a black turtleneck top. Both times, she looked as cozy and comfy as can be, which explains why she’s leaning hard into the fleece look. The North Face outerwear is the ultimate staple for brisk winters, especially if one resides on the West Coast like Garner does. It’s lightweight but warm, and the neutral color the star chose goes with everything in the closet. As Garner proves in the photos below, one can wear the snuggly cover-up for a midday coffee run or on a walk around the neighborhood with friends.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Her exact jacket is still available to shop for a modest $149 and comes in other colors, too, such as salmon pink, green, and yellow. Because fleece outerwear has become a must-have staple in everyone’s wardrobe, you’ll find other variations of the style too. For a design with a hood, opt for the one from Madewell, or if you’re looking for a fashion-girl favorite, go with Sandy Liang’s Cosmice Fleece Jacket. (You’ll recall the designer started the infatuation for this cozy style back in 2015.) Shop TZR’s favorite fleeces, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.