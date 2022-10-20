Jennifer Garner’s Anti-Skinny Jeans Were Casual & Perfect To Run Errands In

Jennifer Garner is the queen of uncomplicated elegance. Her off-duty looks all possess that relatable, low-key energy her fans know and love. Think: a clever pairing of dress and sneakers, or a set of utilitarian overalls for a quick one-and-done school drop-off ensemble. The latest addition to her casual-chic wardrobe? A pair of en vogue baggy jeans, which Garner wore while running errands around Santa Monica on Oct. 18. What’s more, the actor paired her relaxed bottoms with familiar classics, so her outfit contained the perfect ratio of trendy to basic pieces.

Sticking with the trend-forward route, Garner paired her roomy denim bottoms with a pair of black boots with sturdy lug soles. Then, the actor topped off the baggy jeans plus chunky shoe combo with a reliable wardrobe staple: a striped cardigan, which she appears to have layered over a white tank top or a tee. For accessories, Garner picked out a pair of sleek square frames and added a large pendant necklace, echoing the large gold buttons on her preppy cardigan. Per usual, she finished the casual OOTD with her trusty Apple Watch.

Boaz / BACKGRID

It’s worth noting that roomy denim trousers have become a consistent fixture in celebrity street style outfits. For evidence, take a look at Anne Hathaway’s trouser jeans from May 2022. The Ocean’s 8 actor wore the Flora style from Nili Lotan that featured a set of pleats on the front to accentuate their voluminous fit. These same details appeared on Garner’s jeans, too.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Denim trousers, too, emerged as a major runway trend during the Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Month — and so far, all evidence suggests that the pleat-front denim bottoms are here to stay. Even though the label behind Garner’s baggy blues remains a mystery for the time being, many designers and retailers have come out with their own takes on the look. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop the TZR-approved options from brands like Khaite, GOLDSIGN, and Closed.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.