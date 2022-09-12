If I had to attach a theme to New York Spring/Summer 2023 thus far it would, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” For the most part this season, brands seems to be riffing on what they know works best for them, be it the remixed shirting at Monse, slouchy menswear-inspired tailoring at Tibi, or breezy, free-spirited dresses at Ulla Johnson. Even Fendi, which felt incredibly fresh thanks to the help of one Mister Marc Jacobs, was centered around the brand’s most iconic handbag, the Baguette. So when Khaite — whose designer Catherine Holstein has inarguably mastered sexy sophistication — tapped into the most, well, Khaite vibe for its show this afternoon, it felt fitting.

Held in Manhattan’s Meatpacking neighborhood with a front row of the coolest of cool girls (Kendall Jenner! Laura Harrier! Hannah Bronfman!), the event played major fan service to its customers with remixed versions of cult favorite downtown-girl-all-grown-up essentials. This, of course, included beautifully structured blazers, and slinky, sheer tulle dresses, and relaxed-yet-refined wideleg trousers. There were fantastic trench coats aplenty — both short and saucy, and longer line silhouettes — as well as a relaxed all-denim look that’ll fit right in with the label’s coveted line-up of jeans.

Within these established hits, however, there was also a good amount of newness to note, such as bouncy bubble-hem silhouettes (which TZR also spotted at Proenza Schouler — perhaps a pattern is emerging? Watch this space.), delicate Swarovski crystal embellishment, and black and white snakeskin print on calfskin. Also worth calling out are pairs of tan and cream stirrup leggings, which proved a fun twist on what’s been an ongoing trend for a few seasons. In general it was the ultimate line-up for anyone with a busy night life, but no interest in the bubblegum pop flashiness of Y2K going out fare: hero items such as an elegantly draped cream dress and leather lace-up pants would be ideal options looking to read more late ‘90s Carolyn Bessette than early ‘00s Paris Hilton.

And while the clothes were definitely the main event at this show, the importance of its accessories line-up should not be discounted. After all, who hasn’t had an amazing party look ruined by lack of the right shoe, bag, or jewelry? Fortunately Khaite had perfect ones across the board by way of sleek, naked sandal heels, sparkly clutches, and chunky gold jewelry: all things that go with everything and make every outfit a little better.

The selection in total was one full of items that shoppers will rabidly order in another six months — and the label seems to know that. A range of key pieces will be available on the site soon for devoted customers to reserve for purchase ahead of time. As the label succinctly says in its shownotes: “Khaite doesn’t present collection, we present a woman.” And if that’s true, then we all want to be her.

