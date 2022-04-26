Jennifer Garner’s Dress & Sneakers Combo Will Look Good On Everyone

In the styling of any outfit, there is always room for sartorial irony. Even the seemingly casual pieces can possess that low-key, effortless elegance that will instantly elevate any look (as opposed to dressing it down like one would expect). Case in point: Jennifer Garner’s dress and sneakers outfit. On April 25, the actor wore a pair of designer kicks from Gucci, which instantly elevated her casual spring/summer frock. And the best part is that her OOTD is incredibly easy to recreate.

The actor was recently photographed while bidding adieu to her boyfriend, John Miller, as he was leaving Garner’s Brentwood home on a Monday morning. In addition to the aforementioned tennis shoes, she wore a long sundress in a navy blue hue, which seems to be her go-to for everyday wear. Later on, she also layered an off-white cardigan on top while doing a promotional livestream for her baby food brand, Once Upon a Farm.

Garner teamed her sweet springtime ensemble with a pair of sneakers from Gucci, as revealed by the signature three-stripe detailing on the shoe. Dubbed Ace, the style was first introduced to shoppers in 2016, then it quickly became an overnight success, and hasn’t let up in its popularity since then. Garner’s casual outfit once again proved that these luxe, versatile sneakers go as well with elegant dresses as they do with sporty joggers. In other words, it makes for a great investment shoe that is timeless and easy to style.

BACKGRID

Street style-savvy fans will note that in fact, the actor has been sporting Gucci’s Ace sneakers for years. She first donned a red and navy-striped pair in March 2017 and wore them over two dozen more times since then, pairing them with everything from jeans and shorts to skirts and dresses. (She owns another pair with the word “LOVED” embroidered on it, too.) In addition to Garner, the versatile sneaker has been spotted on other stylish A-listers such as Katie Holmes, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lopez.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Keep scrolling to shop the exact Gucci kicks from Garner’s closet, alongside a few additional TZR-approved iterations of the celeb-beloved sneaker.

