It’s 2020: The idea of being a fashion influencer is no longer a new concept. However, rewind to 2008 — the year Aimee Song founded her blog Song of Style — and it looks a little different. As one of the first to appear on everyone's radar, global fashion influencer and entrepreneur has been described as one of the pioneers for this subset of the fashion industry. Since she first started blogging, Song has landed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, become a New York Times best-selling author, and boasts a whopping 5.5 million followers on her personal Instagram account. And judging by Song of Style’s new shoe launch, this is only the beginning.

Given her impressive achievements, cult following, and popular clothing brand — which currently has 251,000 followers on Instagram — it's clear Song has an eye for fashion and growing trends. And there’s no reason her debut shoe collection would be any different. The seven-piece launch, which is available exclusively at Revolve and Song of Style, includes everything from minimalist-approved wedges and flat sandals to cow-print mules and statement heels.

Song designed shoe collection, which ranges from $148 to $188, to complete the Song of Style woman’s story, which means it’ll go seamlessly with pieces from the brand’s clothing line. Song drew inspiration from her home state of California and her travels around the world to create each piece, which the influencer intended for all aspects of the Song of Style woman's life.

The designer tells The Zoe Report in a phone call that she had specific occasions in mind for each shoe as she was creating each style. "I thought about events. If I'm at to an event, I want to wear something fancy, like the Gelato Heels," she says. "Being at a concert or going to get ice cream, I want to be wearing the Fia wedges. And something for the pool that doesn't look like a regular flip flop—for that, we created the Emery Sandal." And at that moment, she styled those simple sandals with Song of Style's $220 Carousel Dress, which she also designed with a pool in mind. Song shares that she loves these flat sandals because of their comfort — especially for her afternoon walks.

Song of Style's new shoe collection is already beginning to sell out — so if there's a style that catches your eye, you'll want to act fast. Scroll down to shop Song of Style’s shoe launch below.