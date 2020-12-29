Tiny, only-fits-a-phone purses may have dominated runways and Instagram the past few seasons, but if Katie Holmes has anything to say about it, that trend could soon come to an end. On a stroll in New York City with Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Dec. 28, Holmes was spotted carrying an oversized bag practically big enough to be a weekender. It's not the first time she's been seen with a massive tote on her arm, and judging from this latest sighting, it's far from the last.

In fact, the actor has garnered a reputation for a bigger-is-better mindset when it comes to purses. Her known go-to is a Métier London Carryall, and even the reusable totes she's often photographed with are larger than average. Yet somehow, they never seem to add bulk to her chic outfits, proving that Holmes has a point: When it comes to handbags, maybe big really is better after all.

Her latest look only further reiterates that idea. Most recently, Holmes opted for one of her largest pieces yet, an oversized tan tote with white zipper detailing at the top. The actor paired it with more Holmes signatures, aka a long coat, jeans, and Aera Charli boots in black.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

It's obvious why Holmes has become such a fan of large handbags. As someone who's frequently seen schlepping purchases across the city and running errands with her daughter, Holmes' busy lifestyle requires something that will fit all the essentials (and a tiny bag, that is not). Plus, thanks to her penchant for oversized totes and carryalls, she's mastered the art of making each piece look chic instead of bulky — as usual, teaching us all a lesson in styling difficult pieces.

While sadly, it's still unclear exactly which purse the 42-year-old was wearing on this specific occasion, there are plenty of lookalikes to invest in if you've decided to commit to this Holmes-approved look. Continue on to shop a few of The Zoe Report's favorites.

